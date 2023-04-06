Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in a potential playoff preview. We are in Beantown sharing our NHL odds series, making a Maple Leafs-Bruins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout victory in their last contest. Initially, the Bruins led 3-0 at one point. But a late second-period goal by the Blues with nine seconds left. The Bruins then allowed two in the third, including a game-tying goal with 25 seconds left to force this to go into overtime. Then, Charlie Coyle converted the only shootout goal while goalie Linus Ullmark stopped all three attempts to seal the game. Ullmark made 35 saves to help preserve the win. Also, the Bruins won 50 percent of their faceoffs. The Bruins also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and killed all four penalties. Likewise, they blocked 20 shots.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2. Significantly, Zachary Aston-Reese made two goals. Alexander Kerfoot also added a goal. Significantly, John Woll made 24 saves. The Leafs fired 50 shots on the net. Also, the Maple Leafs won 56 percent of their faceoffs. The Leafs won despite going 0 for 3 on the powerplay and killing two penalties. Also, the Maple Leafs blocked 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs come into this game with a record of 46-21-10 and are preparing for a playoff rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Also, the Leafs are 6-3-1 over 10 games. The Maple Leafs are 20-13-4 on the road. Meanwhile, the Bruins come into this game with a record of 60-12-5 and are chasing history. The Bruins are two wins away from catching the wins record by the 1995-1996 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-2019 Tampa Bay Lightning. Also, they are 9-1 over 10 games. The Bruins are also 31-4-3 at the TD Garden.

The Bruins have won two of the three games this season. Significantly, the Bruins won 4-3 in their last game at home against the Leafs. The Bruins are 5-4-1 over 10 games. Furthermore, they are 7-3 over 10 games against the Leafs at the TD Garden.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-194)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

TV: ESPN +, TVAS, NESN and SNO

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs have a plethora of offense. Now, they look to stay hot as they get closer to the postseason, and beating the Bruins in Boston would be a good spark of momentum before the extra season begins.

Mitchell Marner leads the Leafs with 28 goals and 67 assists. Significantly, William Nylander has 37 goals and 45 assists. Auston Matthews has 37 goals and 42 assists, with 13 powerplay goals. Additionally, John Tavares has 33 goals and 43 assists, with 16 powerplay goals. These four lead an offense that is 10th in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and second on the powerplay.

Ilya Samsonov comes into this game with a record of 25-10-4 with a goals-against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .915. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that is sixth in goals allowed and 14th on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can gain chances on the powerplay. Likewise, they must avoid taking penalties.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL and are chasing history. Now, they get a chance to showcase what they can do over the final few games of the regular season as they head into the playoffs.

David Pastrnak has 56 goals and 47 assists, including 18 powerplay goals. Likewise, Brad Marchand has 20 goals and 43 assists, with eight powerplay snipes. Patrice Bergeron has 27 goals and 30 assists, including nine powerplay goals. Moreover, David Krejci has 16 goals and 40 assists. These four lead an offense that is second in goals, sixth in shooting percentage, and second on the powerplay.

Ullmark is 38-6-1 with a goals-against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .937. Significantly, he stands behind a defense that is the best in goals allowed and the best on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can gain some chances on the powerplay. Furthermore, they must prevent Marner and Matthews from harming them.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Leafs and the Bruins always play a tight game, so look for more of the same. Therefore, expect another classic in Beantown. The Leafs and Bruins will battle it out to a one-goal result, with the Maple Leafs covering the spread.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-194)