Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting came into last season as an unknown. He didn’t have a ton of game experience in the NHL. However, he played at a high-level, and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.

He didn’t win the Calder. That honor went to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mortiz Seider. It doesn’t matter now. What matters is what’s ahead. And for Bunting, that is a crucial contract year.

The Maple Leafs forward enters the final year of a two-year contract. His main goal for the upcoming season is to simply establish himself in the NHL.

“I did have success last year, but I have to repeat that and keep that coming every single year I play,” Bunting said. “It took me a while to get into the NHL and I know how hard it is to get there, but it’s [also so easy to be] out of the NHL. I want to stay here and I want to prove last year wasn’t a fluke.”

Part of that is the comfort level for the Maple Leafs forward. Bunting walked into the locker room last season without really knowing anyone. This year, that is drastically different.

“Coming in this year, I’m more comfortable with a year under my belt with these guys and with this team.” Bunting said Monday. “Now I know everybody, I’m not a new kid. Just more comfortable and I’m excited to get it started.”

Bunting had 23 goals for the Maple Leafs on their top line last year. The team and player hope that run of form continues as they chase Lord Stanley’s Cup.