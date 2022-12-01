Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs are red hot, as they continue their unbeaten run with a 3-1 home win over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Even hotter than the Maple Leafs as a team is forward Mitch Marner, who had his fingerprint in the win against San Jose, as his insurance goal in the third period allowed him to keep his poinit-streak alive.

Marner has now recorded at least a point in 18 consecutive Maple Leafs games, moving him a point away in the next game from breaking the franchise record currently shared by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk, per Toronto’s PR.

“With his third period goal, Mitch Marner has now recorded a point in 18 consecutive games, tying Darryl Sittler (Jan. 26-Mar. 8, 1978) and Eddie Olczyk (Dec. 2, 1989-Jan. 8, 1990) for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history.”

Marner was close to ending his streak at 17 games, as he had zero points in the first two periods. Fortunately for him, the Sharks decided to pull the goalie with less than two minutes remaining in regulation with the Sharks hoping that an extra attacker would lead to them scoring a game-tying goal. But the Maple Leafs made sure to deny the Sharks of that chance with Marner nailing an empty-netter to seal the deal for Toronto.

With the win, the Maple Leafs have improved to 15-5-1. They will take two full days of rest before hitting the ice again on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, where Marner will have at least three periods to score that record-breaking point.