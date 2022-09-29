Maple Leafs’ new Mitch Marner role experiment will leave fans dumbfounded

The Toronto Maple Leafs are already shorthanded on defense as the preseason gets underway, leaving Sheldon Keefe searching for answers. Among the moves he’s mulling experimenting with is potentially playing Mitch Marner on defense. According to Luke Fox, Toronto is experimenting with using Marner as a situational defenseman, describing the role as being something like an “offensive-minded right shot at the point.”

With guys like Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren currently banged up, the right side of Toronto’s defense is lacking for depth. Marner is a solid defensive forward, so the idea of him shifting back to play in more of an offensive-minded role on defense could make some sense.

It’s likely not the ideal scenario for the Leafs, but with injuries piling up and their depth running thin, it’s easy to see why they’re considering it. Marner has finished in the Top 20 for the Selke award in three of the past four seasons, but it’s unclear how the Leafs would fare with him lining up as a defender on the right side.

As it stands, the healthy right defensemen on the Maple Leafs roster are T.J. Brodie, Justin Holl, and Victor Mete.

Marner turned in his best season to date on Toronto’s first line last season alongside Auston Matthews in 2021-22. The 25-year-old registered a career-high 97 points, including 35 goals (also a career-high) and 62 assists. He made his second consecutive All-Star Team and placed fourth in the race for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

It’s not just the Maple Leafs defense that is banged up heading into the year, as John Tavares and Pierre Engvall are also dealing with injury issues. With so many players sidelined, Keefe is being forced to get creative with his roster, and that may result in some situational defensive stints for Mitch Marner.