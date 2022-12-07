By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Matt Murray was like a concrete wall placed in front of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net Tuesday night, as Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars found him simply unsolvable. The Stars threw everything they had at Murray, but they came up with nothing in a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Praises are flowing for Murray after winning against the Stars, with Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe almost running out of words to describe how spectacular the goaltender was in the Stars game (h/t Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun).

Keefe on Murray: “Perfect. Perfect on the scoresheet, perfect in the game. Came up with huge saves in big moments. Number of penalties we took could have been a real problem, but Murr was really solid. That 5-on-3, he was incredible.”

Murray saw a bunch of shots from the relentless Stars. Dallas could not buy a goal, but it was not due to a lack of effort. In fact, if it were probably any other goalie between the pipes Tuesday for the Maple Leafs, the Stars probably would have come away with a high-scoring victory, considering the fact that Dallas unloaded 93 total shot attempts — the most in a regular season game at least since the 2009-10 season (h/t Arda Ocal of ESPN).

“The Stars had 93 shot attempts but did not score a goal against @MapleLeafs. It’s the most by a team shut out in a regular season game since the NHL first tracked shot attempts in 2009-10.The previous high was 87 by the Preds against the Stars on Dec 27, 2018.”

Murray finished the game with 44 saves on 44 shots faced, including two while the Maple Leafs were shorthanded.