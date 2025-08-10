The Sanders family got off to a strong start this preseason. Shedeur Sanders impressed in his pro debut with the Cleveland Browns. And his brother Shilo Sanders had a big hit in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason opener.

The Bucs signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent over the offseason. While he’s fighting for a roster spot with the team, he’s already become a fan favorite. The former Colorado standout got a chance to show the coaching staff what he can do when he took the field in the second quarter Saturday. Sanders responded with an excellent safety blitz, pressuring Brandon Allen and forcing the Titans QB to the turf.

After the game, Sanders had a moment with the crowd at Raymond James Stadium. While leaving the field and heading into the locker room, the rookie defender showed Buccaneers fans some love. He jumped up multiple times, high-fiving the crowd and waving as people called out, “Shilo!”

Fan favorite Shilo Sanders solid in Buccaneers debut

It’s not the first time Sanders has enjoyed an interaction with the Bucs’ faithful this offseason. Last month Shilo met a fan at a drive-thru promotional event. Seeing that the man was wearing Sanders’ jersey, the first-year pro couldn’t hold back his excitement. He showed his appreciation by signing the jersey.

Sanders is also working on ingratiating himself to the Buccaneers’ veterans. He decided to become the “snack guy” by finding out what the players in the safety room like to eat and having their orders handy.

While Sanders has quickly become a very popular rookie in Tampa Bay, he is down on the depth chart. Shilo is competing with a strong group led by Antoine Winfield Jr. But it’s clear the fanbase wants to see more of him. And if he continues playing as well as he did in the opener, he might earn a roster spot.

Shedeur is also competing for his spot. The Browns are in the midst of a four-way quarterback competition and Sanders is fourth on the depth chart. But he drew the start and played well in the preseason opener. Head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t committed to bumping him up to third string. But Sanders showed that he belongs in his pro debut.