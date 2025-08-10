Seems that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still his enjoying his summer adventures with golf.

James finished the 22nd season of his legendary NBA career this past spring. He continues to shine as one of the best players in the league, cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever play the sport.

Summers usually feature James emphasizing the importance of conditioning, which helps assure him that he can remain active for many seasons. This one was different as he underwent surgery to repair his MCL, which he injured during the Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While he took the time he needed to heal from it, he has been more relaxed as he partook in golf to spend his days in the offseason. That much was the case after he posted a video on his Instagram page that shows how much investment he is putting into the sport.

“Addicted. Yep, I know. I'm sorry,” James said.

The king has a new addiction ⛳️ (🎥: IGS @KingJames ) pic.twitter.com/FXwYrnysyG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 9, 2025

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It was a humorous video for LeBron James to post, continuing to have fun in the summer before he reports to the Lakers for training camp in the fall.

James is coming off another All-NBA campaign last season. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and one steal per game after 70 appearances. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line. His historic efforts at age 40 earned him a spot on the All-NBA second team, an All-Star selection, and a sixth-place finish in MVP voting.

James still has what it takes to be a star for the Lakers, who retooled the roster surrounding him and Luka Doncic this summer. They added Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart in free agency on top of signing multiple two-way deals with younger talents.

Title contention is certainly within the Lakers' reach, especially with James and Doncic headlining the squad. Challenges will certainly come their way when they progress through the 2025-26 season, but they have the talent to make noise in the Western Conference.