Seems that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still his enjoying his summer adventures with golf.

James finished the 22nd season of his legendary NBA career this past spring. He continues to shine as one of the best players in the league, cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever play the sport.

Summers usually feature James emphasizing the importance of conditioning, which helps assure him that he can remain active for many seasons. This one was different as he underwent surgery to repair his MCL, which he injured during the Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While he took the time he needed to heal from it, he has been more relaxed as he partook in golf to spend his days in the offseason. That much was the case after he posted a video on his Instagram page that shows how much investment he is putting into the sport.

“Addicted. Yep, I know. I'm sorry,” James said.

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Article Continues Below
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center.
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was a humorous video for LeBron James to post, continuing to have fun in the summer before he reports to the Lakers for training camp in the fall.

James is coming off another All-NBA campaign last season. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and one steal per game after 70 appearances. He shot 51.3% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line. His historic efforts at age 40 earned him a spot on the All-NBA second team, an All-Star selection, and a sixth-place finish in MVP voting.

James still has what it takes to be a star for the Lakers, who retooled the roster surrounding him and Luka Doncic this summer. They added Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart in free agency on top of signing multiple two-way deals with younger talents.

Title contention is certainly within the Lakers' reach, especially with James and Doncic headlining the squad. Challenges will certainly come their way when they progress through the 2025-26 season, but they have the talent to make noise in the Western Conference.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bianka Bryant prepares to throw the first pitch before the game against Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka throws out first pitch on her father’s bobblehead nightZachary Draves ·
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is greeted by guard Kyrie Irving (2) as a fan reacts during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.
Kyrie Irving explains why it was time to leave LeBron James, CavsJulian Ojeda ·
Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows Kobe Bryant love before Dodgers seriesBenedetto Vitale ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to score as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center.
Lakers-Rockets, Warriors-Mavs highlight NBA Christmas scheduleAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring a basket against the New York Knicks during overtime at Crypto.com Arena.
Luka Doncic’s Luka Magic already in full effectMalik Brown ·
Carmelo Anthony with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol with the Los Angeles Lakers logo in the background
Carmelo Anthony reflects on 2011 Lakers trade that nearly happenedJulian Ojeda ·