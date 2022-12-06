By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

When Mitch Marner and his Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Texas to take on Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, National Hockey League history will be made.

For the first time since the league’s inception in 1917, two players riding a point streak of 18 games or more will face off.

Robertson has been automatic for the Stars this season, compiling 41 points through just 25 games, good enough for third in the NHL scoring race. He has put up 34 over his current 18-game point streak, leading Dallas to the best record in the Central Division. His 23 goals are tops in the league, one ahead of Connor McDavid.

JASON ROBERTSON HATTY!!! 🧢🧢🧢 THE BEST GOAL SCORER IN THE @NHL! pic.twitter.com/JxAgOH43t0 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 2, 2022

Mitchell Marner broke the Maple Leafs’ franchise record for longest point streak with a two-goal performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. With 26 points over his last 19 contests, he stands alone in the Leafs’ record books, eclipsing Leafs’ legends Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk in the process.

A hometown kid making hometown history 🔹 pic.twitter.com/wUuAnN5stj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 4, 2022

The Leafs enter Dallas without a regulation loss in their last 10 games, and lead the NHL as the only team with four or more players with 26+ points. The $41 million they are paying Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares certainly seems to be paying dividends this season.

It’s also the first time this season Roberton will play against his brother Nick, who has earned a spot in the big leagues with the Leafs’ this year.

The way Mitch Marner and Jason Robertson have been playing the last two months, it would be more surprising to see both streaks end than continue in Dallas. Either way, it’ll be must watch hockey at the American Airlines Centre on Tuesday night.