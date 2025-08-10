Sean McVay rolled with Stetson Bennett to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense Saturday. Then delivered a massive Matthew Stafford update after beating the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams rested Stafford during the 31-21 home win at SoFi Stadium. Giving Stafford a breather is an annual norm for L.A. — as they prefer to rest him before the regular season opener. However, Stafford was dealing with a concerning injury. One that prevented him from participating in the Rams/Cowboys Tuesday joint practice. Stafford continued dealing with back pain before the Saturday contest.

But now, McVay revealed the state of Stafford's health via NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport.

“Matthew Stafford set to practice on Monday,” Rapoport posted on X.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided additional context. Including revealing a workout Stafford did that improved his health state.

“Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that Matthew Stafford, who hasn’t practiced this summer due to a back injury, threw more than 60 passes Saturday, and there were no limits to the types of throws he made,” Schefter posted. ‘“Looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday,' McVay said.”

How Rams fared without Matthew Stafford vs. Cowboys

Bennett handled the bulk of the reps behind center. And looked nothing like the QB who struggled in past NFL Preseason games.

Article Continues Below

The former Georgia QB turned the ball over multiple times in last year's preseason debut. Saturday saw a different backup QB.

He orchestrated the two long drives that culminated in the Blake Corum touchdowns — leading to a breakout first half on Corum's end.

Bennett then found Cody Schrader for a red zone touchdown. Which arrived in the third quarter.

Cody Schrader with a nice play to secure the TD for the Rams 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sSRSNKvgg4 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 10, 2025

The now third-year QB showed more comfort and poise. Even longtime Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic noticed a different Bennett.

“Stetson Bennett just looks so much more confident and calm out there this year,” Rodrigue posted.

He finished 16-of-24 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and tossed only one interception.