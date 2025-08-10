Sean McVay rolled with Stetson Bennett to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense Saturday. Then delivered a massive Matthew Stafford update after beating the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams rested Stafford during the 31-21 home win at SoFi Stadium. Giving Stafford a breather is an annual norm for L.A. — as they prefer to rest him before the regular season opener. However, Stafford was dealing with a concerning injury. One that prevented him from participating in the Rams/Cowboys Tuesday joint practice. Stafford continued dealing with back pain before the Saturday contest.

But now, McVay revealed the state of Stafford's health via NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport.

“Matthew Stafford set to practice on Monday,” Rapoport posted on X.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided additional context. Including revealing a workout Stafford did that improved his health state.

“Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that Matthew Stafford, who hasn’t practiced this summer due to a back injury, threw more than 60 passes Saturday, and there were no limits to the types of throws he made,” Schefter posted. ‘“Looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday,' McVay said.”

How Rams fared without Matthew Stafford vs. Cowboys 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bennett handled the bulk of the reps behind center. And looked nothing like the QB who struggled in past NFL Preseason games.

Article Continues Below

The former Georgia QB turned the ball over multiple times in last year's preseason debut. Saturday saw a different backup QB.

He orchestrated the two long drives that culminated in the Blake Corum touchdowns — leading to a breakout first half on Corum's end.

Bennett then found Cody Schrader for a red zone touchdown. Which arrived in the third quarter.

The now third-year QB showed more comfort and poise. Even longtime Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic noticed a different Bennett.

“Stetson Bennett just looks so much more confident and calm out there this year,” Rodrigue posted.

He finished 16-of-24 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and tossed only one interception.

More Los Angeles Rams News
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) for a first down during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Blake Corum has Rams fans buzzing amid bonkers 1st quarter vs. CowboysLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (left) and defensive end Aaron Donald celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Von Miller reveals 1 of the ‘hardest things’ he’s done during NFL careerAlex House ·
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) (not pictured) during the first half at Lumen Field.
Rams reigning DROY Jared Verse leaves practice early with injury scareAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University.
Rams’ Sean McVay reveals Matthew Stafford’s targeted practice return dateJaren Kawada ·
Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson sparked conversations with the Rams' unofficial depth chart for 2025 released Wednesday.
The biggest surprise from Rams’ first unofficial depth chart of 2025 NFL seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Micah Parsons’ response to Aaron Donald comeback tease has fans losing itCaleb Nixon ·