Cam Little ensured the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason debut had a moment to remember — even if it won't go down in the record books. The rookie kicker drilled a 70-yard field goal to close out the first half of Saturday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium, igniting the crowd and sending his teammates and Jaguars fans into a frenzy.

The play came with just one second left on the clock and Jacksonville trailing 14-6. Facing an almost impossible attempt, Little launched the ball as time expired. The kick sailed high and cleared the crossbar with several yards to spare, cutting the deficit to 14-9 heading into halftime.

His teammates congratulated him, with rookie receiver Travis Hunter among the first to arrive. Someone handed him the game ball, which Little held onto as he walked off the field. The moment was punctuated by commentator Bucky Brooks' reaction: “Holy smokes,” capturing the shock felt throughout the stadium.

Although the excitement in the stadium was palpable, Little later admitted he couldn't fully enjoy the moment at first because the lineman in front of him was so tall. He credited teammate Logan Cooke for helping him read the reaction from the sideline, noting that Cooke's eyes “kept getting bigger” with excitement as the ball traveled toward the uprights.

Cam Little says he hasn’t even watched the video of his 70 YD FG yet… and couldn’t see the kick “because the linemen are tall” 🤣 just watched Logan Cooke’s eyes get bigger and bigger #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/JjCiDVd1Dj — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 10, 2025

Had this kick taken place in a regular-season game, it would have broken the NFL record of 66 yards set by Justin Tucker in 2021. However, since it happened during the preseason, it won't be officially recognized, though it remains one of the longest kicks ever made in a league game setting.

Little, a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas in the 2024 NFL Draft, earned the starting kicker job in his rookie year and hit 27 of 29 field goal attempts last season, with a long of 59 yards. On Saturday, he finished a perfect four-for-four, though Jacksonville ultimately fell 31-24 to Pittsburgh.

While it won't count as an official record, the kick further cements Little's reputation as one of the NFL's strongest legs heading into the 2025 season.