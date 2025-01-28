The Toronto Maple Leafs have had to carry on without goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who has been unavailable for the last several weeks after he underwent a procedure to remove a piece of cartilage in his knee.

He's been working his way back into game shape, and it won't be long before the Leafs deem him healthy enough to return to the crease. Stolarz, who continues to lead the NHL in save percentage despite having not played in several weeks, said that his recovery and rehabilitation is progressing well, via TSN.

“Everything's progressed well,” Stolarz said. “It's just getting back into game shape.”

“One of those things you can't control,” he said of his surgery. “It is what it is … it's up to me to get back up to par with where I was before.”

Forward Mitch Marner spoke positively about Stolarz and what he's brought to the Leafs.

“Playing very, very well for us when he's been in the net,” he said. “He's been taking care of himself and wants to get back on the ice to help this team win games. It was good to see him out there for the full practice … brings a great vibe and mood.”

The Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Anthony Stolarz is in his first season with the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million deal during the offseason after he had just won the Stanley Cup as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers, and has impressed with a 9-5-2 record, a 2.15 goals-against-average, and .928 save percentage with one shutout.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 45th pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has also played for the Anaheim Ducks in addition to the Panthers and Flyers. He's also represented the United States on the international stage.