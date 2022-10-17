Maple Leafs hit with devastating Matt Murray blow early in NHL season

The Toronto Maple Leafs planned to start goaltender Matt Murray against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. However, that didn’t happen, and now we’re learning why.

Murray, acquired by Toronto from the Senators in July, will miss a minimum of four weeks with an adductor injury. The Maple Leafs placed the veteran netminder on long-term injured reserved.

“He’s put in a lot of work and he’s been healthy all the way through the offseason, training camp, preseason,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He’s put in a lot of work and hasn’t missed a second and been feeling good all the way through.

“To that end, it’s disappointing for him obviously disappointing for us. We want him to be healthy and want him to be in the net, but these injuries happen and we’ve dealt with a lot of them when it comes to the goaltenders the last couple seasons.”

“I think we are probably thankful it’s not worse than that and keep moving,” Toronto defenseman Justin Holl said. “You never like to see guys get hurt. It’s very painful both physically and mentally for guys, so I think we are thankful it’s not worse. He’s going to be a big part of our team and we’re going to need him.”

Ilya Samsonov stepped in for the Maple Leafs against Ottawa. He stopped 26 shots as Toronto took home a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled Erik Kallgren from the Toronto Marlies. Kallgren went 8-4-1 during his stint with the NHL team last season. He had a 3.31 goals-against average and a .888 goals-against average during that time.

As it looks now, Samsonov and Kallgren will be the goaltending duo moving forward. Samsonov, a former first-round pick of the Washington Capitals, should receive most of the playing time.