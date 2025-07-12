Colorado football is cranking up its college football recruiting tactics for July. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes now have a four-star linebacker heading for Boulder. Turning down Ole Miss and Sanders' alma mater Florida State in the process.

Rodney Colton Jr. is the newest member of the Buffs' 2026 class. The Grantville, Georgia native and star of Newnan High made his decision official on Saturday.

Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed the Seminoles and Rebels as the final two trying to beat CU for Colton Jr. But “Coach Prime” adds the nation's No. 16 overall LB per the national recruiting outlet.

Colton Jr. becomes the second CU pledge in a span of five days. Former Florida State tackle commit Xavier Payne flipped to Colorado on Monday. That move prompted a congratulatory response from Hip-Hop legend Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell — who coaches the new Colorado commit Payne at Edison High in Miami.

Impact of new 4-star for Colorado, Deion Sanders

Colorado sat low in the national recruiting rankings before Payne and Colton came on board. Ranking 97th overall per 247Sports.

Colton, though, fuels new and sudden momentum for “Coach Prime” and the Buffs. Sanders reels in a prospect offered by 34 different schools before choosing CU.

While considered undersized at 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, Colton brings intrigue for the defense's future. Colton is equipped with explosive and destructive closing speed. Newnan High trusted him to attack the quarterback off that trait. His high school even rushed him from different angles.

Colton looks like a future stand-up rusher for Sanders and CU defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Linebackers coach Andre' Hart led the charge in recruiting the LB over to the Buffs. Colton, however, told Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals that it was more than Hart and Sanders who led to his commitment.

“The whole staff made an impact on my commitment,” Colton told Simmons. “They have over 200 years of experience in the NFL. The staff is about development and they know what it takes, so I am ready to go there and help them change things.”

Colton adds one more summer recruiting win for “Coach Prime” and company. Four-star cornerback Preston Ashley sparked the Buffaloes' class with his June 24 commitment.

Colorado now has gone from 97th to 79th in the 247Sports recruiting rankings following Colton's commitment. On3/Rivals currently has CU slightly higher at 65th overall.