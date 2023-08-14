It was announced that former Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Rodion Amirov died after a battle with brain cancer by his agent on Monday. Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2022. Maple Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan released a statement on Twitter regarding the news.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss. Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion's positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto. It's incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion's family and friends as we mourn this loss together,” Brendan Shanahan's statement said on Twitter.

The Maple Leafs selected Rodion Amirov in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft with the 15th overall pick, and signed a three-year entry level contract with the team in 2021. He led Russia in scoring at the world junior championship that year.

Amirov was a highly-touted player who played in Russia in the KHL, and was the leading scorer for Salavat Yulaev, leading them to a championship.

There were a ton of outpouring reactions to the news, and it is clear that Amirov had made an impact on a lot of people in his short life.

In addition to the Maple Leafs' statement, there has been a ton of support for Amirov since it was announced that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.