Jim Irsay's legacy was deeply felt Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to the late Indianapolis Colts owner with a heartfelt gesture ahead of their preseason opener. While the Irsay name still stirs mixed emotions in Baltimore due to the controversial relocation of the Colts in 1984, the Ravens put history aside to honor Jim Irsay's impact on the NFL.

In addition to the Colts wearing a special jersey patch featuring Irsay's “JI” initials as they took the field for the first time since his passing in May, the Ravens, as gracious hosts, held a moment of respect before kickoff. It marked the second consecutive year that Baltimore opened the preseason with a tribute, following last year's honor for Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti had posted a heartfelt message following Irsay's death, calling him “a sweet and honorable man.” Bisciotti reminisced about their long friendship and Irsay's long-standing commitment to the NFL. He stated that Jim leaves passion and service to the game as his legacy.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing of Jim Irsay, who was a sweet and honorable man I had the pleasure of sitting next to at NFL meetings for the last 25 years,” he said. “Jim leaves a legacy rooted in passion and service for the game of football, and his influence throughout the NFL will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts organization. May Jim rest in peace.”

Chuck Pagano, now Baltimore's senior secondary coach, rejoined the franchise this offseason. This was one of the most personal tributes, as Pagano was the head coach of the Colts from 2012-2017 and expressed thanks to Irsay for his support during his battle with leukemia.

“He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and stood by me in my darkest hour!” Pagano wrote in a heartfelt message, according to Sports Illustrated.

While the Irsay name is forever connected to the story of the Colts leaving Baltimore many years ago, Jim Irsay died a much bigger death than any past rivalry. The Ravens' gesture served as a reminder that friendship and respect exist in the NFL at any level, even between franchises with a problematic past.