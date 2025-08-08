The New York Giants will open their preseason schedule against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. With the way their training camp has been going, there is renewed optimism among the players, especially with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston boosting everyone's morale.

Winston is a perpetually positive guy. Even though he has been relegated to a backup role in recent years, he has remained committed to his craft. He joined the Giants in the offseason on a two-year, $8 million deal, and it didn't take long for him to create a bond with his new teammates.

During their practice on Thursday, Giants coach Brian Daboll issued a challenge for their four quarterbacks. If any of them hits the crossbar with the ball, there would be no more walk-through.

Enter the 31-year-old Winston, who nonchalantly delivered, much to the delight of his cheering teammates.

“Y'all know what time it is! Tried to tell y'all!” said the one-time Pro Bowler in the video posted by the Giants.

Jameis is for the people 😅🤝 pic.twitter.com/rOd9dPeRbA — New York Giants (@Giants) August 8, 2025

In true Winston fashion, he reminded everyone that they have Bible study later. Keep the faith, as they say.

Fans couldn't help but shower Winston with praise.

“Jameis must be our permanent, forever backup. Give him a 5-year deal!” said @BromTitus.

“James Winston is great for the locker room,” echoed @Joelliuzzi.

“I am so glad that man is a Giant,” wrote @Mech_Ward11.

“Lol, this is awesome! Famous Jameis!” added @DontBroMeBro_.

“He better make the 53-man roster. We need his energy!' posted @MK07272947.

“Just make a TV series with the Giants QB room,” suggested @America123Flame.

Winston has always been a fun-loving person, with a good sense of humor to boot. Any team needs a player like him. Considering the Giants' struggles over the past few years, the former first overall pick's good vibes can set the tone for their culture.

Last season, he threw for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns.