PHOENIX– For five seasons, Sophie Cunningham was a beloved figure for the Phoenix Mercury. After Cunningham was traded to the Indiana Fever in a 3-team trade for Satou Sabally, the X-factor missed her personality, on-court presence, and toughness.

During her pregame warmups, she went over to a scrum with reporters. With her bright smile, she was excited to see some familiar faces.

Sophie Cunningham told @DesertWaveCo some of the emotions she’s feeling on her return to Phoenix. “I have nothing but great things to say about Phoenix… I get to see the security guards, I get to see you guys, I get to see people who weren’t just my teammates.” pic.twitter.com/9JDTCM1Eae — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 8, 2025

“It feels so good to be back, honestly,” Cunningham said to reporters. “I have nothing but great things to say about Phoenix. I was here for so long, I started my professional career here. It's special because I get to see you guys, I get to see the security guards, I get to see people who just weren't my teammates, but you guys all kind of became part of the family, too.

“It holds a special place in my heart, so it's weird. It's a little bittersweet. I'm really happy with my team and whatnot, but I do miss the sun out here.”

Cunningham was a 3-point specialist during her time with the Mercury. She is fourth all-time with 1.4 threes made per game, and shot nearly 36% from that range.

Now, she's taken on a different role with the Fever.

Sophie Cunningham has role change with Fever, after leaving Mercury

With Phoenix, she was the perimeter shot-maker, but also an enforcer. The latter of which hasn't changed since moving to Indianapolis.

Actually, Cunningham has been one of the main advocates for Caitlin Clark. She's routinely called her one of the best the game has seen.

That's saying a ton, considering the sharpshooter played alongisde Diana Taurasi for all five years.

Either way, she's been the main enforcer for the Fever. Sometimes, it isn't the prettiest, but it needs to be done. Not to mention, Cunningham did that in Phoenix, even with Taurasi and Brittney Griner by her side.

The on-court production hasn't been present like it was in the Valley of the Sun. Luckily for her, she has an array of perimeter options.

Obviously, Clark is the most dynamic, but having Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Aliyah Boston inside takes up a good chunk of shots and touches.

At the end of the day, Phoenix might always be home for Cunningham. Still, she'll look to keep providing her wealth of knowledge to this young and rising Fever squad.