Kurt Warner did not hold back on the mistake that resulted in Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson sustaining an injury.

The Colts began their preseason schedule in preparation for the 2025 NFL season. They didn't make the playoffs last season, hoping to respond by making the postseason with Richardson as the full-time starter.

However, Richardson suffered a hand injury after sustaining a sack against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. It took place during the first quarter as he didn't return for the remainder of the contest. He finished the night with two pass completions for 21 yards.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025

Warner watched the game as he gave his thoughts on what went wrong via social media.

“An early preseason example of having a “pressure plan”… OL sliding left, QB responsible for the LBer on the Right, he comes OT correctly squeezes to make furthest guy away the HOT guy… AR has to see this and dish to RB or TE to the right!” Warner said.

How Anthony Richardson's Colts played against Ravens

It's not a good sign for the miscommunication to impact the Colts, losing to the Ravens 24-16 without Anthony Richardson.

The Ravens took a 14-6 after the first quarter, never letting the momentum go to Indianapolis. Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard split reps after Richardson's injury, showing what they can provide as the team's backups.

Baltimore emphasized the run game in the matchup, attempting 42 rushes in contrast to 16 passes from quarterbacks Devin Leary and Cooper Rush. This worked in their favor, getting touchdowns from Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali. Receiver Lajohntay Wester also shined in the contest, scoring a punt return touchdown for 88 yards.

Khalil Herbert was the only player to reach the end zone for Indianapolis, scoring the touchdown in the third quarter. He finished with 29 yards after seven rushes, his longest being for 17 yards.

The Colts will prepare for Week 2 of the preseason, being at home. They host the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.