The Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks are set to renew what was once a fierce Original Six rivalry when they battle one another on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

It will mark the first time this season that reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard makes an appearance in Toronto, while it will also feature the return of former forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who played last season with the Leafs but signed a four-year contract with the Blackhawks over the offseason.

But the Leafs will be short a man when they hit the ice. Defenseman Jake McCabe, who was struck in the side of the head by an errant shot from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix, will not be playing against the Blackhawks.

The Leafs are turning to young defenseman Philippe Myers, who will play alongside top defenseman Morgan Rielly. And it's something that he's hyped up for, via The Hockey News.

“This obviously means a lot to me and I've been patient. Just trying to be a good teammate and hyping up the boys,” Myers said after the Maple Leafs' morning skate. “They've been playing really well and it's been fun to watch, but, I'm excited to get in here.”

The Leafs and Blackhawks will drop the puck just after 7:00 PM EST.

Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe was hurt when he took a shot to the side of his head

McCabe was hurt during Toronto's recent victory over the Lightning when he was struck by the shot from Perbix.

According to head coach Craig Berube, McCabe wasn't expected to miss any significant time, via TSN.

“Jake is day-to-day, but I think he'll be fine,” said Berube. “Just a little precautionary tonight, but he should be good.”

However, the Leafs are being careful with McCabe, whom they recently signed to a five-year extension.

“Just the circumstances of it all, I think it's the best thing to do for the player,” Berube explained. “You got to be careful.”

McCabe has no goals with five assists and a +11 rating in 23 games with the Leafs so far this season.