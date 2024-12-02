ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks will battle the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. It's an Original 6 clash as we share our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks have recently dominated the series against the Maple Leafs, going 14-8 between the teams in the past 22 games. Significantly, this will be the first meeting of the new season. The Hawks have won three games in a row, including a 4-1 win over the Leafs in Toronto.

Here are the Blackhawks-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Maple Leafs Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +270

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Chicago Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was a tough stretch, but Connor Bedard finally scored a goal, ending a drought that lasted 12 games. Ultimately, the Hawks need him to score because they have not been scoring much.

The Hawks rank just 31st in goals and 30th in assists. Furthermore, Chicago ranks 24th in shooting percentage. If there is one thing they have done well at, it's striking on the extra-man attack. The Blackhawks rank 13th on the powerplay.

Bedard now has four goals and 13 assists, including one tally on the powerplay. He must do more to help the Hawks win this game. Meanwhile, Ryan Donato has tallied 10 goals and four assists, including one conversion on the powerplay. Teuvo Teravainen has also contributed, with six goals and five assists, including four snipes on the powerplay.

With Petr Mrazek going on Sunday, the Blackhawks will turn to Arvid Soderblom, who is just 1-4-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. Soderblom has been part of a goalie tandem that plays behind an improved defense, ranking eighth in goals against. Furthermore, they are 16th on the penalty kill.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if their offense can set up some shooting lanes and pepper the Leafs with shots. Then, the defense must avoid taking penalties and not let the Leafs gain any momentum.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Leafs got a big boost as Auston Matthews returned from injury but was a little rusty. Regardless, it was a welcome change for an offense struggling to score any goals.

The Maple Leafs are just 20th in goals and 23rd in assists. Also, they are just 20th in shooting percentage. They have not had much of an advantage on the extra-man attack. So far, the Maple Leafs are 17th on the powerplay.

Mitchell Marner has been the saving grace for the Maple Leafs. Significantly, he has nine goals and 22 assists, including four tallies on the powerplay. William Nylander has also been good, tallying 15 goals and 10 assists, including five snipes on the powerplay. Likewise, John Tavares has been solid, with 10 goals and 11 assists, including three powerplay conversions.

But the Leafs will welcome Matthews's addition to the lineup. Amazingly, he already helped them in his return with two assists. Matthews has five goals and eight assists over 14 games this season. His return to the lineup makes everyone better and shuffles the lines up. For now, he will center the line with Nylander and Matthew Knies, while Tavares will center the line with Marner and Pontus Holmberg. This gives Toronto two elite lines that can threaten the Hawks at any given moment.

Joseph Woll was great in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, making 38 saves. If he starts, he will come in with a 6-2 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. Otherwise, the Leafs will turn to Anthony Stolarz, who is 7-4-2 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. The goalies backstop an elite defense that is third in goals against. Additionally, they are sixth on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if the top two lines can spread out and set themselves up for scoring chances. Then, the defense must prevent Bedard from getting one on them.

Final Blackhawks-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are 12-11 against the spread, while the Maple Leafs are 14-9 against the odds. Moreover, the Hawks are 7-7 against the spread on the road, while the Leafs are 9-4 against the odds at home. The Blackhawks are 6-14-3 against the over/under, while the Maple Leafs are 9-12-2. The Hawks are 4-9-1 against the over/under on the road, while the Leafs are 3-9-1 against the over/under at home.

The Hawks have had the Leafs' number over the years. However, this is a different team in Toronto. Plus, Matthews' return will give them a boost. I like Toronto to cover at home.

Final Blackhawks-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (-130)