The Indiana Fever fans were seemingly left fuming after comedian Shane Gillis took a cheeky dig at Caitlin Clark during his monologue as the host of the 2025 ESPYS. Clark, widely seen as a generational star and the most popular player in the WNBA, is currently recovering from a groin injury that has impacted her campaign thus far.

However, in what was a surprising yet hilarious dig aimed at her, Willis was seen claiming that she will be working at a Waffle House after retiring from the NBA. The reason, well, it has something to do with her antics in the WNBA.

“When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she’s going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist-fighting Black women,” Gillis said, referencing some of the altercations that Clark has been involved in this season.

The remark, while hilarious, left a range of Fever fans fuming, resulting in a range of angry reactions on X. Some fans simply did not agree with the joke, and wanted Willis to take it back.

Others decided to point at Caitlin Clark’s list of achievements, suggesting that Willis cannot ruin her potential legacy with a simple joke. One social media user even accused the comedian of being ‘rude and racist,’ although the comedian might claim that he was merely doing his job.

A range of users, however, also saw the funny side of things, and actually found the joke to be hilarious. Still, most users seemed to question the monologue, and did not appreciate the shots fired at CC.

Despite the controversy, Clark continued to receive accolades, including the ESPY for Best WNBA Player, announced prior to the event. The Fever star, who was named 2024 Rookie of the Year and earned All-WNBA honors, had also been slated to captain Team Clark at the upcoming All-Star Game and participate in the 3-point contest. 

However, her status for the weekend remains uncertain following her latest groin injury. 

