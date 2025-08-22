With the Miami Heat preparing for the 2025-26 season after a frustrating year on and off the court for the team, the organization is looking towards having a bounce-back campaign. While the rumors around the Heat will continue in regards to how the franchise will further improve the team, head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak about the prospects of next season.

Spoelstra would speak to the Swedish national broadcast team as he was in attendance for Pelle Larsson's game for the country in an exhibition contest against Estonia. Besides talking about Larsson, he would be asked about his expectations for the team this upcoming season and mentioned how he feels not only are they “going to be a lot better than last year,” but that they will also live up to their championship standard.

“Well,” Spoelstra said, according to The Sun Sentinel. “Hopefully, we’re going to be a lot better than last year. We had to really navigate quite a few things during the season. But we did make the playoffs. The playoffs did not go how we wanted it to go, but the league is tough.

“We pride ourselves on finding a way to compete for a championship every single year, so that’s what our standard is, that’s what we’re aiming to do this year, and I think we have a good group. We have an exciting group of young players like Pelle. And we have experience, and have that competitive drive that we look for. So it’s a matter of putting it together and getting out there and competing for it.”

Erik Spoelstra is ready to lead the Heat and improve on last season

With the full schedule for the Miami Heat's 2025-26 season released, fans are hoping Spoelstra's prediction comes true, as last season consisted of on and off the court drama, mostly being connected with Jimmy Butler. As he was traded to the Golden State Warriors right before last season's trade deadline, the team experienced a significant change with the addition of new players like Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell.

However, arguably the biggest change was that the team was solely led by the dynamic duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, whom the latter having the best season in his NBA career, leading to an All-Star nod. Besides them, the team would make a huge trade in adding Norman Powell and combining that with the continued development of young players such as Kel'el Ware, there could be major confidence in the organization.

Spoelstra, though, has been traveling abroad to scout the players on the roster who are participating in EuroBasket, like Larsson, and will do so with the new addition, Simone Fontecchio of Italy. He would also make an appearance to watch Serbia's Nikola Jovic on Friday.

“We follow the international game quite a bit, and we have an international team this year coming up,” Spoelstra said. “So I think that’s exciting. That’s why we’re over here seeing a few of our players.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on a potential breakout candidate

Speaking of the players on the Heat that could break out, Larsson is expected to have a key role within Spoelstra's rotation coming off the bench. A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Larsson has shown in limited time as a rookie last season why Spoelstra sees a lot in him due to his defensive intensity and ability to make plays on offense.

Before touching on the prospects of the team, Spoelstra would praise Larsson, listing the traits that make valued.

“What he does are the things that we value,” Spoelstra said. “He’s so tough. He makes winning plays. He’s a great role player. He fits around guys, the best players. And he will continue to get better, because he has a great work ethic.

“And outside of that, he’s just a great human being,” Spoelstra continued. “We like that balance, of players that really know how to compete between those four lines, put it all out there to try to help your team win, but also can be good people and to get along with the other teammates, and he does that extremely well.”

Miami looks to improve after finishing 37-45, putting them 10th in the East as training camp starts for the team on Sept. 30 at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. The Heat will open the preseason on Oct. 4 in Puerto Rico against the Orlando Magic and will also face them in the regular season opener on Oct. 22.