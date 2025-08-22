Well, this is turning into quite the mess. Contract holdouts tend to be a bit chaotic usually, but this dispute between Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons and owner Jerry Jones is on another level. Both sides have not been shy in expressing their displeasure with the other party's actions. Whether it's subliminal messages on social media or potshots during interviews, Jones and Parsons have gone at each other's throats.

The latest update on this saga comes from Jones. Earlier this month, Parsons expressed that he will not be entertaining closed-door negotiations without his agent present and requested a trade. Parsons has since made that request incredibly clear. This has seemingly ruffled Jones' feathers. In his appearance on Stephen A Smith's Get Up show, the Cowboys owner insisted that contract negotiations need not include the agent.

“Frankly, it wouldn’t have made any difference what the negotiation was,” Jones said. “Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work? … There’s not room for a third. This will be a good one.”

These comments come just a day after Jones made a bold claim about Parsons' agent David Mulugheta. According to the Cowboys owner, Mulugheta dismissed a deal that Parsons and Jones apparently negotiated in March without the agent's presence. The scandalous part here is that Jones claims that the agent told them to “stick it up our a**”.

Article Continues Below

Mulugheta denied using that language during his contract negotiations. According to ex-NFL player Ryan Clark, the agent said ‘I’ve never used that phrase in my life.”

Parsons is eligible for a hefty contract extension after this season. While most of the other edge rushers have already gotten their extension, the Cowboys pass rusher and former DPOY is left waiting for his new deal. Jones' hesitance to act quickly has allowed Parsons to set a higher contract number, and now both sides are at odds on the terms of the new deal.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Jones is extremely unlikely to back off his stance… and is equally unlikely to stpp with his public attacks on Mulugheta and Parsons. Older fans will remember how Jones was perfectly fine with letting legendary running back Emmitt Smith sit out two games before he was forced to sign his deal. While that tactic succeeded then, it's no guarantee that the same thing will happen with Parsons. In addition, even if that exact situation happens, the current Cowboys are not equipped to play without their best defender.