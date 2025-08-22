The Detroit Lions are ready to dominate during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit will be hard pressed to replicate last season's success, especially after losing both coordinators this offseason. But the Lions never back down from a challenge with Dan Campbell at the helm.

Roster cutdowns day is rapidly approaching for all 32 NFL teams. It is always a tough process for every team, but the Lions will face some particularly tough decisions this year.

Dan Campbell openly admitted that his staff will be taking it to the last minute with Detroit's final roster decisions.

“My mind’s not made up,” Campbell said regarding the upcoming roster cuts on Thursday, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “My eyes are open. We’re gonna take it down to the wire.”

Detroit's final preseason game could end up having a lot of sway over the team's final roster moves. After all, it will be the latest piece of data Detroit's coaching staff receives.

With that in mind, which Lions players should be the most worried heading into this weekend's preseason finale?

Below we will explore three Lions players could could become surprise roster cuts just before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Is Tim Patrick's spot on the final roster safe?

Veteran Tim Patrick was sensational for the Lions last season.

His production does not jump off the page. He had 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. But it was impressive to see the 31-year-old receiver thrive for the first time since 2021.

Patrick admitted that he had some struggles earlier this summer during Detroit's offseason program.

Patrick said that he's never been in a training camp like Detroit's before. Which makes sense, as Patrick joined the Lions just before the regular season in 2024.

“Camp is where you really find who you have, you bond with your teammates, you go to war with them every day, because camp is hard. This is my first time going through a camp like this,” Patrick said.

At the time, Patrick declared that he needed some time to knock off the rust. But he was confident that he would be ready for the regular season.

“Yeah, starting off a little slow, but I promise you by the time the season comes, I’m gonna be firing on all cylinders,” Patrick added.

The problem is that it might already be too late for Patrick.

The emergence of third-round rookie Isaac TeSlaa could be a problem for Patrick.

Brad Holmes' “favorite WR” has already become a fan favorite during the preseason. He's managed eight receptions for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games. TeSlaa may have earned himself a Week 1 role in Detroit's offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will make the final roster. Personally, I would expect Patrick and Kalif Raymond to fill out the position along with TeSlaa too.

But the Lions could instead opt for youth and roster rookie Dominic Lovett. Or perhaps Jackson Meeks earns a roster spot of his own.

I don't know what to expect, but I have a feeling that Patrick could be in some danger.

Khalil Dorsey could be expendable despite special teams skills

Dorsey has been a core special teamer for the Lions for quite a while now.

That ability has kept him on the roster. But that may not be enough to make the roster in 2025.

Detroit pumped resources into their secondary this offseason. D.J. Reed was the big acquisition, but not the one that Dorsey should be worried about.

The Lions also brought in both Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin as depth players at cornerback, and possibly safety for Maddox.

Those players should have Dorsey terrified about his roster spot.

If Detroit feels confident that they can replace Dorsey's role as gunner on special teams, he could easily be cut.

Is it finally the end of the road for Hendon Hooker in Detroit?

The Lions had high hopes for Hendon Hooker. But now it feels like the time to move on could be soon.

Detroit used a third-round pick on Hooker back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hooker has never quite lived up to expectations. He entered the NFL while recovering from a major injury, which set him behind schedule.

Now Hooker has been in Detroit's system for multiple offseasons and still does not look great in the preseason.

This year, he is 16-of-29 for 117 yards and two interceptions through two games. He has been thoroughly outplayed by Kyle Allen, who has 335 yards and four touchdowns during the same stretch.

If the Lions don't cut Hooker before the 2025 season, I imagine they'll move on next offseason.