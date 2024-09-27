One of the risks teams face when dressing their key players in exhibition games is the potential for injury, a situation the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently experiencing with forward William Nylander.

During Thursday night's game at Scotiabank Arena against the rival Montreal Canadiens, Nylander's head collided with the knee of a Canadiens defender after being pushed forward by teammate Nick Robertson's stick, who appeared to be attempting to move him forward along the ice.

Nylander lost his balance and fell awkwardly to the ice, resulting in his head making contact with Christian Dvorak's shin. Visibly shaken up, Nylander exited the game and immediately went down the tunnel toward the dressing room; he did not return.

The Leafs announced that Nylander would miss the remainder of the contest due to “precautionary reasons”.

Nylander has a history of migraines, which caused him to miss the first three games of last season's opening-round Stanley Cup postseason series against the Boston Bruins. Considering this, seeing him depart a game after striking his head is worrisome.

This setback adds to the growing list of injury woes for the Leafs. Auston Matthews is currently dealing with an upper-body ailment that isn’t considered serious.

Meanwhile, now-former Leafs captain John Tavares was shaken up during Thursday's game but continued to play, while newly-signed defenseman Chris Tanev blocked a shot with his hand and was visibly in pain; he also remained in the game.

William Nylander is in the first season of an eight-year extension with the Maple Leafs

Originally selected by the Maple Leafs with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Nylander has developed into one of the team's most significant offensive threats.

While there was speculation about his future with the Leafs last season, that was alleviated when he agreed to an eight-year extension, securing his place with the team for the long haul.

He's tallied a total of 217 goals and 311 assists in 603 career games, while adding another 20 goals and 23 assists in 53 career postseason games. He's also represented his native Sweden on the international stage, helping them to the gold medal in the 2017 World Championship.