It is one of the most wonderful times of the year on the sporting calendar. People are no longer productive at work, skipping meetings and ignoring e-mails to do one thing, watching their brackets fall apart game by game. It is time to continue our March Madness odds series with prediction and pick for all 32 opening round games.

9 West Virginia (-2.5) vs. 8 Maryland

The first March Madness matchup of Thursday pits nine-seed West Virginia against eight-seed Maryland in the South Region. Both teams come in with top 25 adjusted efficiency rankings according to KenPom, with West Virginia better on offense, and Maryland better on the defensive side. WVU comes in winning three of their last four regular season games, plus a two point loss to Kansas in there. Maryland lost three of their last five, including ones to Nebraska and Ohio State. The West Virginia offense will be too much for the Terps, as they get the win and cover.

Prediction: West Virginia 74 – Maryland 68

13 Furman vs. 4 Virginia (-5.5)

Two contrasting styles clash in this second game on Thursday out of the South region. Furman is up tempo and focused on offense, while Virginia is the slowest moving team in the field. The defensive prowess of Virginia will be on full display, but the quick strike ability of Furman will be hard to keep up with. Furman is 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and have the SoCon’s tops scorer. Furman nearly pulls off the upset but covers.

Prediction: Virginia 65 – Furman 63

10 Utah State (-1.5) vs. 7 Missouri

A favored 10-seed may not seem normal, but Utah State is not a typical 10-seed. After falling in the Mountain West title game to San Diego State, Utah State comes into this third game out of the South Region on Thursday looking to knock off Missouri. Missouri’s conference title hopes ended against top seeded Alabama, but this is a solid SEC school. Utah State comes in with a top offense, and the best three point shooter in the Mountain West, Steven Ashworth. Missouri was 276th defending the three this year. Utah State was 5th in the nation in three point percentage, and that will be the Missouri undoing.

Prediction: Utah State 79 – Missouri 70

16 Howard vs. 1 Kansas (-22.5)

Howard made a miracle last second comeback to win the MEAC title game, and get the first game in the West Region on Thursday. With an adjusted offensive efficiency of 204 and adjusted defensive efficiency of 212 according to KenPom, there seems to be little hope for them to upset mighty Kansas. The only two teams worse than Howard in adjusted efficiency margin are playing in the play-in game for the right to lose to Purdue. They have little to no hope against the 7th adjusted efficiency defense in Kansas, who is also a top 30 offense in their own right. Kansas will roll in their March Madness opener.

Prediction: Kansas 89 – Howard 60

16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. 1 Alabama (-23.5)

Texas A&M-CC won a first-four game to face Alabama. The 2:45 PM EST tip-off in the South Region sees the Crimson Tide’s 3rd adjusted efficiency defense according to KenPom, face an Islanders offense that ranks 142 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Even more, the Islander defense gave up 72.5 points per game, ranking them 251st in the nation. Alabama was seventh in scoring offense at 82.2 points per game. Alabama rolls, and the only question is when do the put in the reserves.

Prediction: Alabama 91 – Texas A&M-CC 65

12 Charleston vs. 5 San Diego State (-5.5)

CAA champion Charleston comes into this Thursday afternoon South Region match-up against Mountain West Champion San Diego State the underdog. Charleston is a fairly balanced team overall, with rankings in the 70’s on both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency. Charleston was 14th in the NCAA in scoring offense on the year, with 80.8 points per game, and 10th in three-pointers per game. San Diego State is the ninth best team in the NCAA against the three, and is 28th in defensive points per game at 63.8 points. This should be a close game, and will come down to which team breaks from their traditional power. I like Charleston to cover.

Prediction: San Diego St. 73 – Charleston 70

15 Princeton vs. 2 Arizona (-13.5)

The two seed in the South Region gets to play the Ivy League Champ in Princeton in their March Madness first round game. Neither team comes in with a stellar defensive unit. Princeton was 131st in scoring defense at 68.6 points per game. Arizona was 219th at 71.5 points per game. The difference comes on offense, where Arizona is 5th at 82.7 points per game, while Princeton sits 74th at 76.0 points per game. The scoring margin for each team is a major difference, and it truly takes an elite Ivy League team to pull this upset. Princeton is not that.

Prediction: Arizona 84 – Princeton 70

9 Illinois vs. 8 Arkansas (-1.5)

The eight-nine matchup in the west region features two schools that have both employed Bret Bielema. These two teams are very similar, with Illinois scoring 74.7 points per game, and Arkansas 74.4. Illinois turns over the ball 12.8 times per game, and Arkansas 12.9. From three, Illinois hits 30.9%, while Arkansas hits 31.7%. Illinois gives up 67.0 points per game and Arkansas gives up 67.4 per game. The margins are slim between these two teams, and while the slim margins favorite Illinois, Arkansas had the tougher schedule to deal with. They take the win here.

Prediction: Arkansas 70 – Illinois 68

9 Auburn (-1.5) vs. 8 Iowa

The first March Madness game in the Midwest region is also an eight-nine matchup. It also features an SEC team, Auburn, against a Big Ten team, Iowa. Unlike the previous eight-nine game, this one features contrasting styles. Iowa is the third rated adjusted efficient offense according to KenPom and scores 80.2 points per game. Auburn is better on the defensive end, with an adjusted defensive rating of 28th. The big difference may be the turnover game, where Iowa has 2.6 less turnovers per game than Auburn. Turning over the ball to a great offense will be fatal for Auburn.

Prediction: Iowa 77 – Auburn 71

12 Oral Roberts vs. 5 Duke (-6.5)

Oral Roberts comes into the match up with the 23rd rated adjusted efficiency offense according to KenPom. As a team, the Golden Eagles were third in points per game, at 84.2 points per outing. They also sat fifth in point differential per game, outscoring their opponents by an average of 14.1 points per game. Duke has size and raw talent on their side. Led on offense by the freshman Kyle Filipowski and junior Jeremy Roach, the Duke offense averages 71.8 points per game, while only giving up 63.8 points per game. This may not be an upset, but it should be a good game to watch as the first March Madness game out of the East region.

Prediction: Duke 76 – Oral Roberts 69

15 Colgate vs. 2 Texas (-13.5)

Colgate has represented the Patriot league in the last four NCAA Tournaments, and come in looking for their first win in six tries in the big dance. They have been with-in seven three times in their five previous games, including a seven point loss to Wisconsin last year. This year’s squad has experience, and scores 78.6 points per game. Their unraveling maybe on the defensive end, where they rank 232nd in defensive efficiency rating according to KenPom. Slowing down Texas will be a tall hill to climb, as they are 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency, are 41st overall in scoring. This should be a high scoring game with two solid-scoring offenses, with Colgate covering.

Prediction: Texas 80 – Colgate 70

10 Boise State vs. 7 Northwestern (-1.5)

The seven-ten match-up in the West region should feature a more defensive game. Northwestern is 13th in adjusted efficiency rating per KenPom, while Boise is 14th. Northwestern is 17th in defensive points per game, and Boise State is 34th. Boise State hosts the better offense, scoring 4.5 more points per game than Northwestern, but Northwestern protects the ball better, by 1.4 turnovers per game. This one should be as tight as it comes, but Boise State is the slightly better team overall.

Prediction: Boise State 64 – Northwestern 63

16 Northern Kentucky vs. 1 Houston (-18.5)

One of the top teams in the tournament faces off against the Horizon League champion, Northern Kentucky. Houston is one of eight teams that are top 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency, and top 50 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. They are the best team in adjusted efficiency margin as well. The best aspect of Northern Kentucky is their defense, at 121st in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Houston defense is second in defensive scoring, while Northern Kentucky sits 265th in scoring offense. This could be a complete blowout if Houston does not slow it down as they look for March Madness glory.

Prediction: Houston 74 – Northern Kentucky 48

13 Louisiana vs. 4 Tennessee (-11.5)

Louisiana got to this point based on their scoring. They sit 38th in the nation scoring 78.0 points per game, and with that high point total, they sit 41st in the scoring margin due to a defensive unit that only gives up 69.8 points per game. This is not against the top competition though, as their adjusted strength of schedule sits 156th according to KenPom. Tennessee has played that top level of competition, and is seventh in scoring margin, bolstered by a defense that is third in scoring in the nation.

Prediction: Tennessee 74 – Louisiana 61

10 Penn State vs. 7 Texas A&M (-2.5)

Penn State finished 131st in points per game on the year, but still rank 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Part of this is because they are 13th in the nation in three points percentage at 38.52%. Further, their assist to turnover ratio sits 10th overall. Texas A&M is no easy matchup though, as they are top 40 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Their defense was 68th scoring D, and their offense is .9 points per game better than Penn State. Their 95th ranked three point defense will have to improve to win this game though. Give me the upset here.

Prediction: Penn State 68 – Texas A&M 65

15 UNC Asheville vs. 2 UCLA (-17.5)

The final Thursday game features UCLA out of the Pac-12 and Big South Champions UNC Asheville. UNC-Asheville actually scores more per game than UCLA, at 75 points per game compared to 73.9. While this is true, the level of competition is vastly different. UCLA is seventh in defensive scoring per game at 60.3 points allowed per game, while facing the likes of Arizona. UNC Asheville is putting up points against Charleston Southern and Winthrop, both ranking below 288th in scoring defense. UCLA cruises in their March Madness opener.

Prediction: UCLA 81 – UNC Asheville 59

10 USC vs. 7 Michigan State (-2.5)

Friday opens with a clash of future Big Ten opponents, as USC faces Michigan State. Offensively, USC is slightly better at 72.8 points per game to the 70.2 points per game of the Spartans. Efficiency wise though, they sit nearly identical, with Michigan State at 40th and USC at 43rd according to KenPom. On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan State sits 97th in scoring defense, allowing 67.4 points per game, right behind USC who is 94th at 67.2 points per game. The turnover battle may decide this one, with USC sitting at 193rd in turnover margin, but Michigan State sitting 275th.

Prediction: USC 68 – Michigan State 66

14 Kennesaw State vs. 3 Xavier (-12.5)

Not all 3-14 match-ups are created equally, and this one seems to be more of a mismatch than some of the others. This Midwest Region first round matchup features an Xavier teams that is 12th in the NCAA is scoring at 81.4 points per game. They face off against the 139th scoring defense in the NCAA in Kennesaw State. Butler ranked 114th this year, and they lost by double digits to Xavier, while having a more efficient defense than Kennesaw State has. Unless this 91st ranked in points per game scoring offense of Kennesaw State has some magic, this could be a blowout and a short March Madness stay for Kennesaw State.

Prediction: Xavier 84- Kennesaw State 70

14 UC Santa Barbara vs. 3 Baylor (-10.5)

Baylor is the fourth highest scoring team in the NCAA with a 77.2 point per game average. According to KenPom, they are the 2nd most efficient offense in the nation. At the same time, Big West Champion UC Santa Barbara is a solid defense, ranking 49th in the NCAA in scoring defense at 65.6 points per game. This may be due to competition though, as KenPom rates their adjusted defensive rating at 163rd, which is below the Baylor defensive rating of 104th. It may be closer than the previous 14-3 matchup, but still should be lacking an upset.

Prediction: Baylor 77 – UC Santa Barbara 65

12 VCU vs. 5 Saint Mary’s (-4.5)

Former cinderella story VCU attempts to become the latest winner of a 12-5 upset in the tournament. Led by Ace Baldwin, VCU scores 71.4 points per game, which is the exact same amount at St. Mary’s. VCU also has a solid defensive unit, sitting 17th in adjusted defensive rankings, and 23rd in points per game allowed. That would beat a lot of teams, but Saint Mary’s is even better on D, ranking 5th in defensive scoring, and 8th in adjusted defensive rating. VCU should keep it closer and cover though.

Prediction: Saint Mary’s 60 – VCU 58

15 Vermont vs. 2 Marquette (-10.5)

The Catamounts of Vermont have pulled the big upset before, as back in 2005, 13 seed Vermont beat the four seeded Syracuse in overtime. This is a little bit of a larger test, as they face Marquette, who is one of just eight teams to be top 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency and top 50 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. Marquette is 19th in scoring per game, and is outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game this year. Vermont is 147th in scoring, and only outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game. On the season, Vermont is also negative in the rebounding battle. Nothing spells upset in this one.

Prediction: Marquette 78 – Vermont 65

11 Pittsburgh vs. 6 Iowa State (-4.5)

Pittsburgh won their first four game to play in this Midwest region clash. The Panthers are going to bring a solid offense, against an Iowa State Cyclone efficient defense. Iowa State’s 21st ranked defense has allowed them to get by with a below average offense on the season, but Pitt is a different type of test. Pitt is 26th in three pointers per game this year, and Iowa State’s weakest part of their D has been beyond the arc. They are 180th in three point defense this season. If Pitt hits threes, they can pull the March Madness upset.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 66 – Iowa State 64

13 Iona vs. 4 UConn (-9.5)

Iona heads just over two hours across New York to Albany to face a team that is under half an hour away in UCONN. Luckily for Iona, it will not be a long trip home for them. Iona had a great season winning the Metro Atlantic, and Walter Clayton Jr. was terrific in leading them offensively, but UCONN is better at almost every position. Their leading scorer Adam Sanogo scores more, they score more per game, and rebound better, being led by Donovan Clingan. This could be close, as Iona is good, but they will not come away with a win.

Prediction: UConn 74 – Iona 66

16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. 1 Purdue (-22.5)

Fairleigh Dickinson won their first four match-up in fairly convincing fashion, dispatching of Texas Southern 84-61. While that was a great win, Texas Southern in not Purdue. Purdue is 6th in adjusted efficiency margin, 23rd on D, and 9th on offense, according to KenPom. Zach Edey finished third in the NCAA in defensive rebounds, while finishing 6th in points. He was the best player in the country this year, and will be dominant in this one.

Prediction: Purdue 85 – Fairleigh Dickinson 60

11 Providence vs. 6 Kentucky (-4.5)

Here is an east region opening round match-up featuring two teams that have better offensive units than defensive units, and sit almost identical in scoring margin per game. Kentucky is 66th in the nation at a plus-seven points per game, while Providence is 72nd at plus-six points per game. KenPom efficiency wise, Kentucky is marginally better on offense, and also better on defense. Both teams turn over the ball almost the same amount, have next to identical three point shooting numbers, and also almost the same rebounding numbers. This one will be tight.

Prediction: Providence 71 – Kentucky 70

12 Drake vs. 5 Miami (-1.5)

Everyone knows that in March Madness, you have to keep your eyes on the 5-12 matchup. The Miami Hurricanes come into this first round matchup 25th in the nation in scoring offense, while Drake sits 88th. Drake is a better defensive team though, sitting 31st in scoring defense, while Miami sits 242nd. Yes, Miami plays better teams in the ACC than Drake does in the Missouri Valley Conference, but that is a huge difference. Give me the upset.

Prediction: Drake 70 – Miami 67

14 Grand Canyon vs. 3 Gonzaga (-15.5)

This first round matchup out of the West Region features the best offensive team in the nation according to adjusted offensive efficiency by KenPom. Hint: that team is not Grand Canyon. Gonzaga has been amazing all year on offense, scoring 87.5 points per game, leading the nation by two points per game. This team was only held below 75 points seven times this year, and five of those times were the entirety of their losses on the season. At the same time, Grand Canyon has only been over 75 points in a game in 17 of their 35 games. Gonzaga will make an early March Madness statement here.

Prediction: Gonzaga 90 – Grand Canyon 70

9 Florida Atlantic vs. 8 Memphis (-1.5)

Memphis has been very solid recently. They just beat one of the best teams in the nation to win the AAC, knocking off Houston. In their last 17 games, they have lost three times, with two of those being to Houston, and the other one being a one point loss to Tulane. This should not discount Florida Atlantic though, who are a top 35 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom. FAU shoots better from three, but Memphis is better at stopping the three. Memphis scores a point more per game, but turns it over more as well. This could be a who gets the ball last situation.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 77 – Memphis 76

14 Montana State vs. 3 Kansas State (-8.5)

The final game out of the East Region for round one brings Montana State and Kansas State together. Montana State is 71st in scoring defense on the year, with a 66.6 points per game against average. Their offense is not a big bright spot either, as they are 119th in scoring offense, averaging 74.2 points per game. Kansas State is 85th in offense, but 114th in scoring defense. The two teams are almost identical in rebounding margin as well, only being fractions of a point different. Statistically, the two teams match up well, but Kansas State is doing all of this in the Big 12, while Montana State is doing it in the Big Sky Conference.

Prediction: Kansas State 70 – Montana State 64

13 Kent State vs. 4 Indiana (-4.5)

Kent State and Indiana bring a strength versus strength match-up to the table. Kent State is a better team on defense, according to defensive efficiency and KenPom, while Indiana boasts the better adjusted offensive efficiency. Kent State has talent, but they have not faced the likes of a Trance Jackson-Davis in the MAC. Jackson-Davis does it all, leading his team in points, assists, rebounds, and blocks this year. This one man wrecking crew can do it all, and Kent State will not have an answer.

Prediction: Indiana 74 – Kent State 68

11 Arizona State vs. 6 TCU (-)

In the final game of the opening round, Arizona State faces off against TCU. Arizona State got here by running all over Nevada. Nevada has the 43rd ranked defensive efficiency units per KenPom, but still got trounced. TCU is a better unit, but not by the margins that Arizona State just put up. It may be simple, if Arizona State repeats their shooting performance and defensive performance in terms of steals and blocks, they can win this game. If not, they will have to hope they can stop a TCU offense that averaged 75.2 points per game on the year, using their 107th ranked scoring defense.

Prediction: Arizona State 77 – TCU 70