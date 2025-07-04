After joining Master P and the University of New Orleans in the Spring, Jamal Gibson is heading back to the HBCU basketball ranks with a new team. Xavier University of Louisiana announced that Gibson is committing to the program in a shocking move. Before transferring to the University of New Orleans, he played for Southern University of New Orleans.

Standing at 6'8″ with no prior playing experience, Jamal Gibson still managed to make a huge impact on the court. During the 2023-2024 season, his first with the team, Gibson excelled, averaging 21 points and 15.8 rebounds per game while leading the nation in total rebounds. He shattered several Southern University of New Orleans basketball records, including single-season points (579), rebounds (453), and double-doubles (27).

Carrying his momentum into the 2024-2025 season, Gibson continued to dominate, achieving his 43rd consecutive double-double with a remarkable 26-point, 20-rebound game against Wilberforce University. His exceptional play earned him numerous conference and national honors, and he capped off the season by reclaiming his Player of the Year awards for both offense and defense.

It seemed as if the University of New Orleans was a perfect landing spot for Gibson, as he wasted no time in committing to the program. After entering the transfer portal on April 1st, he was confirmed as a Privateer just two days later, on April 3rd. At this time, it's not known why he departed the program shortly after joining it in April.

But, he now joins a strong XULA program that finished 20-10 (18-6 in conference) on last season. The team made the NAIA tournament but lost to Avc Maria 88-84 in overtime. Jamal Gibson's specific skillset could be an asset for the team as they look to stay competitive and continue their culture of winning, as they haven't had a losing season since the 2016-2017 season when they went 10-20 and 6-6 in conference.