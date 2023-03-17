March Madness needs the Funk, they gotta have that Funk. Andrew Funk that is.

Doing his best Steph Curry impression, the Penn State graduate transfer was lethal in the Nittany Lions’ 76-59 first-round win over Texas A&M, going 8-of-10 from beyond the arc, a career-high. He finished as the game’s leading scorer with a season-high 27 points.

Andrew Funk of Penn State is FEELIN' it from downtown 🔥 He is 7-of-8 from three!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SS9cmtrkKn — ClutchPoints CBB (@ClutchpointsCBB) March 17, 2023

Penn State and college basketball fans alike went crazy on Twitter, as the “Funk Frenzy” has officially taken over March Madness.

ANDREW FUNK!!!! — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) March 17, 2023

Andrew Funk needs to save some of this for Saturday — Jordan Majewski (@jorcubsdan) March 17, 2023

He simply does not miss. https://t.co/eWWCxNu6r2 — Nittany Lion U (@nittanylion_u) March 17, 2023

Funk has been a 3-point specialist this season for Penn State. He’s found the bottom of the net on over 40 percent of his threes, good enough for 30th in the country entering the tournament. More than 77 percent of his shots have been 3-pointers.

During his four seasons at Bucknell, Funk hit 190 3-pointers and shot an impressive 36.3 percent from deep during his senior season.

Penn State dominated Texas A&M from start to finish Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took a 16-point lead into halftime and maintained that lead right through the second half.

Though Funk stole the show, he wasn’t alone in Penn State’s triumph. Guard Jalen Pickett, a fellow transfer himself, did it all with 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. The Nittany Lions as a whole went 13-of-22 from three.

After a run to the Big Ten Tournament final as a 10 seed, Penn State looks to carry this momentum and repeat a similar run with the same seeding.

A date with two-seeded Texas awaits Penn State in the second round of the Midwest Region on Saturday. Will the Funk repeat himself?