When Goliath is slain by David, few people shed a tear. Except of course during March Madness, when college basketball fans literally invest in those Goliaths making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, or at least surviving the first day. Arizona basketball made next week’s trash load just a tad heavier, with millions of brackets tarnished by their upset loss to No. 15 seed Princeton.

Most will move on, though, and come to appreciate the epic triumph as another reason why they obsess over this sport in the first place. The sting won’t go way so easily for former Wildcats, though. One such alum, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, was blindsided by the news his Alma mater had again fallen short of big expectations, via Bleacher Report.

.@RobGronkowski's reaction after hearing No. 2 Arizona lost 😂 (via jakewatsky/IG) pic.twitter.com/Y3ewCFQcwp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

Arizona basketball fans all over the country likely had the same reaction as the future Hall of Fame tight end before realization set in that the remainder of March would be spent focusing on baseball or spring football. The No. 2 seed fell, 59-55, in a game that always seemed to be in their grasp despite trailing at halftime. Star big man Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points and helped the team build a double-digit lead in the second half.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Princeton ended the game on an 18-4 run. The sudden turnaround is the latest jab to the heart for a fan base who is already sporting their share of wounds from recent NCAA Tournament pitfalls. Arizona has boasted many talented teams over the last decade, but have still not hung a Final Four banner in its building since 2001.

In a year with many question marks surrounding the top teams, Second-year head coach Tommy Lloyd seemed to be helming a balanced and experienced group that was immune to any early-round scares. They had just come off their second consecutive Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship. No one saw the Ivy Leaguers coming.

Including Gronkowski. He, like many basketball Wildcats, will have to take pride in the memories they made in college as well as their individual accolades, while the University continues to charge towards that mountaintop.