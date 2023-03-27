Luke Murray and the UConn Huskies are Final Four bound for the first time in nine years after dispatching No. 3 Gonzaga with ease on Sunday night, and actor Bill Murray had high praise for his son afterwards.

“I’m very proud of this boy,” Murray told FOX College Hoops reporter John Fanta after the win. “He’s a wonderful kid and he’s worked very hard.”

Murray explained his nerves before the game, trying to remember everything he needed to get done before tip-off, but said he’s just happy to see his son having success.

NEW: I went 1-on-1 with Bill Murray after UConn punched its ticket to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/gLMdxswbCi — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 26, 2023

Luke Murray is in his second season as an assistant coach with the Huskies, joining head coach Dan Hurley’s staff in Apr. 2021, and helping the Huskies earn an NCAA Tournament berth in 2021-22 and 2022-23, according to the official team website.

Murray has 14 years of college coaching experience at six different programs, most recently as an assistant coach for three years at Louisville before joining the Connecticut staff.

“A native of Palisades, N.Y., and a 2007 graduate of Fairfield University with a degree in sociology, Murray has earned a nationwide reputation as an outstanding evaluator of talent and one of the top recruiters in college basketball,” his website page reads.

“He has been ranked by ESPN as one of the top 10 coaches under 40, similarly been named by The Athletic as one of 40 influential people in college basketball under 40, and recognized by 247Sports as one of the top five recruiters in the nation.”

Bill Murray was also asked about all the travel he’s been doing as UConn keeps winning. But it’s nothing new for the acclaimed actor and comedian.

“They say they’ve got the great chicken fried steaks down there in Houston,” Murray said with a smile. “So I think I’ll get over the jet lag…If you can go to a really nice restaurant and ask them to chicken fry a really good steak, that’s really worth doing.”

Luke Murray and the UConn Huskies will faceoff against the No. 5 Miami Florida Hurricanes in the Final Four on Saturday with a spot in the national championship on the line.