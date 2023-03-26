My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Two teams have already found their way into the Final Four of the March Madness tournament, and with a resounding 82-54 win over Gonzaga on Saturday night, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies ensured they would be one of those teams. UConn has destroyed every team they have come across so far in the tournament, leaving fans stunned by just how good they have looked.

Through their first four games, UConn has beaten each of their opponents by at least 15 points, but their destruction of Gonzaga, who were widely considered to be one of the favorites to win it all, was easily their most impressive win so far. After the game, Hurley explained what makes UConn so dangerous, labeling them as an overwhelming team for their opponents to face.

“When you play us for the first time, we’re very unique with what we have with Adama [Sanogo] and these two wings [Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr.], and then you’re looking at [Donovan] Clingan coming in at 7-2 and the shooting off the bench,” Hurley said. “We’re an elite defensive team, we’re a top-five offensive team, and we generally beat the other team on the glass. And sometimes, when people are seeing us for the first time, it’s overwhelming.” – Dan Hurley, ESPN

Hurley is certainly right, as UConn has laid waste to every team they have come across in the tournament so far. Despite that, it won’t mean much unless they are able to win two more games to walk away as the champions. UConn has made a great impression so far, but the work isn’t done yet, and it will be interesting to see if they can put the finishing touches on their championship run in their final two games.