Some teams are just built for March. The UConn Huskies are one of those teams. Dan Hurley’s squad, led by sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins, cruised its way into the Final Four with an 82-54 win over Gonzaga Saturday night in the West Regional final.

The 28-point margin of victory is the largest outside of the Round of 64 in UConn men’s basketball history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Huskies are also the 10th team in NCAA Tournament history to win each of their first four tournament games by 15 or more points.

If that wasn’t enough to get UConn fans excited, the Huskies also accomplished the latter feat in 2004, en route to the program’s second national championship.

UConn has clicked on all cylinders as a team in the tournament. The Huskies made just under half of their shots from the field through the first four games (49.6 percent), and out-rebounded opponents 167-122.

The Huskies surprised some with a 14-0 start to the season, reaching as high as 2nd in the AP poll. A 5-7 stretch to start 2023 gave way to five straight wins to end the regular season. UConn then lost a heartbreaker to Marquette in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

It appears the Huskies have used that loss to drive them toward a fifth national championship. UConn has arguably been the best team in the tournament thus far and is now two wins away from cutting down the nets in Houston.

UConn awaits the winner of the Midwest Regional final between Miami and Texas.