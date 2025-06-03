The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an awkward position as a franchise. Pittsburgh is still one of the most consistent teams in the NFL, with a historic streak of consecutive winning seasons. However, the team has a big question at quarterback and an offense in need of playmakers. Pittsburgh is kicking the tires on one offensive player who could add some juice to their receiving room.

The Steelers will host former Bills and Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that Pittsburgh is seeking additional receiving help, which explains why they're bringing in Davis for a visit.

The Steelers have also inquired about trading for Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith. However, Schefter noted that the team is not expected to trade for Smith.

Pittsburgh is desperate for reinforcements after trading WR George Pickens to Dallas back in May.

The Steelers currently have DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, and Calvin Austin III as their starting receivers. They also have Pat Freiermuth at tight end.

It would be a surprise if they did not add someone like Davis before training camp.

Steelers still in a contract standoff with superstar T.J. Watt

Article Continues Below

The Steelers have more to spend their money on than just offensive weapons.

Pittsburgh is still in a contract standoff with superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Watt is in the final year of his existing contract. He is seeking a new contract that would likely keep him in Pittsburgh for the rest of his professional career.

The Steelers recently put an offer on the table, but it was apparently not enough for Watt to sign it.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that the Steelers will extend Watt “before the start of the regular season.” However, he did warn there could be some “stumbling blocks” along the way.

It is still early in the offseason, so there is time for the Steelers to extend Watt before the start of training camp.

Hopefully the situation does not drag on throughout the summer.