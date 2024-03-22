Northwestern basketball advances to the next round of the NCAA Tournament after taking down Florida Atlantic 77-65. March Madness is in full swing after the Wildcats pulled off the upset.
But all eyes are on Ryan Langborg, who balled out for the Wildcats on Friday. He finished with an impressive 27 points, four rebounds, and three assists. In fact, his performance made March Madness history, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. The Northwestern basketball star is just the second player in 30 years to record 25-plus points in the Tournament for two different programs.
“Northwestern's Ryan Langborg is the second player in NCAA Tournament history with a 25-plus point game for multiple teams. (Princeton last year.) The other: Jamal Faulkner, 1991 Arizona State & 1994 Alabama.”
Head coach Chris Collins raved about Langborg's performance against Florida Atlantic. The Northwestern basketball star seems to have the clutch gene come Tourney time.
“Something about that kid. You get to the Big Dance and he's ready to go.”
Ryan Langborg played rather well this season for the Northwestern basketball program. He finished the regular season averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He's one of the Wildcats' most efficient scorers, which stems from his days at Princeton.
Ryan Langborg's big game for Princeton before Northwestern transfer
Langborg was part of the Princeton team last season that shockingly eliminated Arizona from the NCAA Tournament in the first round. He played a crucial part in that game as he helped his team secure that win with a run in the closing minutes. Here are some of the highlights from that game.
On this day last year, Princeton shocked Arizona in the first round pic.twitter.com/tQeKqm0nHm
— SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) March 16, 2024
Pulling off upsets and becoming a March Madness darling is nothing new for Ryan Langborg. He'll have a chance to lead Northwestern on a run in this year's tournament. Especially after taking out Florida Atlantic in the first round.
With that said, look for the Northwestern basketball program to possibly make some noise this year. If Ryan Langborg can put together another big performance, this team will be incredibly difficult to stop. The Wildcats won't play again until Sunday.