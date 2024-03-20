It is the first game of the Friday slate in the first round as Northwestern faces FAU. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Northwestern-FAU prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Northwestern took the ninth in the east region after a 21-11 season. Northwestern would end up grabbing a four-seed in the Big Ten tournament, which would lead to a second-round match-up with the fifth-seed Wisconsin. It was a tough game for Northwestern. After taking an early nine-point lead in the first half, they would go on a four-and-a-half minute scoreless run, which allowed Wisconsin to take the lead. Wisconsin would hold onto that lead, winning the game 70-61. Northwestern is in the NCAA tournament for a second straight year, winning their first-round game last year, but looking into the second round.
Meanwhile, FAU is back in the tournament again after an amazing run last year. Making the tournament for the first time since 2002, FAU was a nine-seed in the NCAA tournament. They would make it to the final four, where they fell to San Diego State by one point. This year, they were 25-8 on the year and would be the number two seed in the AAC tournament. After a double-bye, FAU won their first game of the tournament by six over North Texas. However, they would be upset in the next round, falling to Temple 74-73.
March Madness Odds: Northwestern-FAU Odds
Northwestern: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +122
FAU: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 141.5 (-110)
Under: 141.5 (-110)
Time: 12:15 PM ET/ 9:15 AM PT
TV: CBS
Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win
Northwestern sits 46th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Northwestern is 142nd in the nation in points per game but is 29th in assists per game, and fourth in assists to turnover ratio. Boo Buie leads the team on offense this year. He comes in with 19.2 points per game while leading the team with 5.1 assists per gamer. Meanwhile, Brooks Barnhizer comes in 14.6 points per game, while he is shooting 42.7 percent from the floor. Rounding out the top scores are Ryan Langborg and Ty Berry. Langborg comes in with 12.2 points per game, while Berry has 11.6 points per game this year.
Northwestern is 334th in the nation in rebounding this year. Still, they are 120th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Brooks Barnhizer leads the way here too. The guard leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game on the season. Second on the team is Matthew Nicholson, who has 4.3 rebounds per game, while Nick Martinelli rounds out the top guys with 4.2 rebounds per game this year
Northwestern is 77th in the nation in opponent points per game, but they are 250th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Barnhizer is solid here too. He has 1.8 steals per game, while Ty Berry has 1.3 and Boo Buie has 1.3 per game this year.
Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win
Florida Atlantic is ranked 40th in the nation in KenPom's adjutes efficiency rankings this year, sitting 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency but 108th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU is 14th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 22nd in the nation in shooting percentage. Johnell Davis leads the way for FAU this year. He comes in with 18.2 points per game this year while shooting 48.7 percent on the year. Further, he is shooting 42.5 percent from three this year. Next on the team in scoring is Vladislav Goldin. He has 15.6 points per game and is also shooting well, coming in with a 67.0 percent shooting percentage. Rounding out the top-scoring options is Alijah Martin. He comes in with 13.3 points per game, while also having 1.6 assists per game this year.
FAU is 46th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 40th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Goldin and Davis lead the way here as well. Goldin comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game this year, with over two rebounds per game on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Davis comes in with 6.3 rebounds per game. Further, Alijah Martin comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game.
On defense, FAU is 201st in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 128th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Goldin comes in with 1.6 blocks per game this year, while Alijah Martin comes in with 1.7 steals per game and Johnell Davis has 1.4 steals per game.
Final Northwestern-FAU Prediction & Pick
Neither defense in this match up is very good. While Northwestern is 77th in the nation in opponent points per game, that has more to do with tempo than good defense. They allow easy shots and have a horrible opponent-effective field goal rating. FAU is not much better there, and they allow plenty of transition points. The difference in this game will come down to the offensive units. FAU has a far more explosive offense. They will get the win in this one.
Final Northwestern-FAU Prediction & Pick: FAU -2.5 (-115)