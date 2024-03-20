Many college basketball fans feel that the Indiana State Sycamores deserved a spot in the 2024 March Madness. Unfortunately for the Sycamores, the selection committee did not see it that way, as Indiana State was left off the field on Selection Sunday.
Well, with how the Virginia Cavaliers played in their First Four matchup Tuesday night against the Colorado State Rams, the same fans are voicing out their support for Indiana State, finding a rallying point behind Robbie Avila AKA Cream Abdul Jabbar.
Robbie “Cream Abdul Jabbar” Avila trends amid Virginia's lackluster March Madness stint
Virginia simply did not have it against Colorado State. The Hoos did not even look remotely close to that of a team that netted a No. 10 seed in March Madness.
The horrid performance of the Cavaliers, who scored just 14 points in the first half, has fans punching the air on social media out of the frustration that they should have been enjoying the Rob Avila show in the Big Dance instead of having to witness an extremely painful offensive showing by Tony Bennett's squad.
“We didn't get Cream Abdul-Jabbar so “name brand” Virginia could get an at-large. If only we didn't all see this performance coming from UVA,” posted @GregVorse on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).
“We could have had Cream Abdul-Jabbar and instead we got whatever that was from Virginia,” lamented @ChrisBasnettLJS.
Another from @StJamesStJames: “We wanted Cream Abdul Jabbar and they gave us Virginia. 🤦🏼”
“Our sweet prince Cream Abdul-Jabbar was robbed,” chimed in @GoldBoysSupport.
“The committee really robbed us of seeing Cream Abdul Jabbar and Indiana State so we could watch Virginia play basketball, said @betr.
Avila and the Sycamores were denied of a chance to play in the 2024 March Madness even though Indiana State was ranked 28th on the NET rankings. Virginia, on the other hand, was only 54th.
Avila captured the hears of college basketball fans with his unassuming looks and excellent play in the regular season. He averaged 17.5 points 3.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from behind the arc.