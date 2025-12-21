Georgetown basketball head coach Ed Cooley received a punishment for his actions Saturday. He'll be sitting out one game after tossing a water bottle into the stands.

ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello helped reveal Cooley's suspension Sunday. He also included who'll step in.

“Georgetown has suspended head coach Ed Cooley for its next game after he threw a water bottle into the stands, hitting a child, at the end of the Hoyas' loss on Saturday. Georgetown hosts Coppin State tomorrow; Jeff Battle will coach the Hoyas,” Borzello posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Georgetown has suspended head coach Ed Cooley for its next game after he threw a water bottle into the stands, hitting a child, at the end of the Hoyas' loss on Saturday. Georgetown hosts Coppin State tomorrow; Jeff Battle will coach the Hoyas.

Cooley threw the bottle out of clear frustration during a Big East Conference game against Xavier.

Did Georgetown HC Ed Cooley immediately apologize?

Cooley took responsibility for his actions immediately following the 80-77 loss to the Musketeers.

“First and foremost, I have to apologize,” Cooley said, revealing he knew the family he accidentally throw the water bottle at. “Definitely out of character for me to be so frustrated. That's uncalled for and I'll call them to make amends to that.”

Cooley also apologized to the fans, his players and the university.

Georgetown lost a 40-35 halftime lead to its rivals from Cincinnati. Xavier outscored the Hoyas 45-37 in the second half to win. Georgetown's last basket came on a Julius Halaifonua dunk with 17 seconds left. He finished with 19 points while Malik Mack led the night with 21 for the Hoyas. KJ Lewis added 15 to become the last in double figures for Georgetown.

Cooley and Georgetown endured a rather rough offseason in losing Jayden Epps to the transfer portal. Although they started the preseason by crushing Kentucky in an October meeting. The Hoyas are 8-4 overall this season.