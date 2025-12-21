North Carolina basketball faced off against Ohio State on Saturday. There was a rumor that Seth Trimble could return for North Carolina in the game, and he did just that, making a massive impact. After the 71-70 over Ohio State, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis spoke of the effects of the return of Seth Trimble.

“It gives us versatility, able to do some different things that are specific for each game. This game — and I talked about Devin Royal — but there was really only one guy on our team that had any chance of getting a stop on Bruce Thornton. That was Seth. And so having him in the lineup is huge. Obviously, he’s gifted. I felt like in transition, it’s the first time that we’ve gotten pitch-ahead dunks and layups in a while. So we’ve got to get back to that, because a huge part of our offense is being able to sprint,” said David after the game.

Trimble was a welcome addition back to the offense. He went 3-5 from three while putting up 17 points, two rebounds, and three assists in the game. He also turned over the ball just once in the contest against Ohio State. Trimble last played in the game against Kansas on November 17th, scoring 17 points in that game as well.

This is his fourth season with UNC. He started just three games in his first two seasons, but started in 18 of 34 contests in 2024-2025. In his career, he has played in 105 games while making 24 starts, averaging 19 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and one assist per contest.

North Carolina is now 11-1 on the season, and the only loss is to Michigan State. They return to the court on Monday to face East Carolina, before opening ACC play against Florida State on December 30.