The St. John's basketball team dropped a key non conference game on Saturday to the Kentucky Wildcats. St. John's head coach Rick Pitino was frustrated with his team's play, but also with his coaching staff.

Pitino's club struggled to move the ball up the floor. The legendary coach pointed the finger at himself and his staff for that problem.

“Rick Pitino says it's staff's fault for not having a big-time PG,” New York Post reporter Zach Braziller posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The head coach then opened up more about the situation.

“That’s our fault in recruiting,” Pitino said, per the outlet. “We lost out on four different big-time point guards that we went after, and we’ve got to make the best of a situation by collectively [having] other people handling the ball and bringing it up.”

St. John's basketball is now 7-4 on the campaign, after losing 78-66 to Kentucky Saturday.

St. John's struggled against Kentucky

Pitino is frustrated with several aspects of his club. St. John's allowed Kentucky to score at will in the second half. The Wildcats poured in 53 points after halftime.

“We are a decent basketball team, nothing more than decent,” Pitino added about his team.

St. John's got beat on the boards too against Kentucky. The Wildcats finished the game with a dominant 36-24 edge in rebounds.

“I feel like every person has to look themselves in the mirror and just realize that in order to have a successful season we have to be able to make some changes in our character, in ourselves personally,” St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor said. “Everybody has to be committed to doing whatever it takes to win, as we did last year. Today, it really didn’t go exactly as planned, as far as just being the more physical team and getting those key rebounds.”

St. John's basketball is in action again Tuesday against Harvard.