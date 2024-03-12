Casual college basketball fans most likely only know about one player from Indiana State University. That, of course, would be Larry Bird, the hometown hero who not only took the Sycamores to their first NCAA Tournament in 1979 but all the way to the National Championship Game.
Now, there is a new basketball star in Terre Haute, Indiana who everyone wants to know about. Robbie Avila has aspirations of taking Indiana State on his own deep run into March Madness, and his unique look and impressive game have taken the basketball world by storm. In this article, we will take a closer look at Avila and his basketball career.
Who is Robbie Avila?
During or around the time of March Madness, basketball stars are born. Robbie Avila has been a star for Indiana State all season, though. Avila was one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Illinois, and he joined Indiana State for as a freshman last season, quickly breaking onto the scene for the Sycamores. After averaging 10.7 points and four rebounds in 2022-23, Avila made the MVC All-Freshman Team. He took his game to new heights in year two, though, and that has brought him a lot of attention nationwide.
Larry Bird is obviously the biggest thing to ever happen to Indiana State athletics, but Avila might be the next biggest thing. And by big, we mean big. Avila is 6'10, 240 pounds, and his size and strength have overwhelmed his opponents all season. Avila's numbers are up to 17.5 points, 6.6 rebound and 3.8 assists per game as a sophomore. He hasn't just won with straight force, either. Avila is one of the most skilled big men in the country.
Avila has rare playmaking knack for a big man, his touch around the rim is incredible and he is shooting 40.5 percent from deep this year, which really illustrates his elite skill level. As a slow-moving player whose game works even when it seems like it shouldn't, he has drawn comparisons to NBA champion Nikola Jokic. Some have even given Avilia the moniker “College Jokic,” although that is far from the only creative nickname he's earned.
Some call him “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and others call him “Larry Nerd,” those nicknames being nods to NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird. The latter nickname obviously comes from the fact Avila is the most prevalent Indiana State athlete since Bird, but also because of his unique look.
Avila rocks a sweet set of rec specs on the hardwood, and that has only added to his legend. With funny nicknames and funny glasses, it is easy to write off Avila and his small-school basketball program. That would be a mistake, though. This season, Avila has led Indiana State to being ranked in the top-25 for the first time since Bird was with the program.
Indiana State's 28-6 overall record and 17-3 conference record made them the top regular season team in the Missouri Valley Conference. The team was projected by many to cruise through Arch Madness and earn an automatic bid into March Madness. Unfortunately, they lost in the conference championship game to Drake.
With the loss, Indiana State is now hoping for an at-large bid. Because the MVC is typically a one-bid league, that is not a guaranteed. It would be a shame not to see Avila take center stage in March Madness, though, and his team is surely good enough to make the tournament.
The MVC had two teams in the NCAA Tournament as recently as 2021, and the Sycamore's 28 wins would be the most ever for a team not to make the tournament if it got to that point. While the team is no longer in the top-25, they did receive one vote to be ranked in the most recent AP Poll. Additionally, ESPN's bracketology has Indiana State as one of the last four teams in for the tournament.
Those facts make it seem likely that Indiana State's Cinderella story will continue into March Madness, which is good news for basketball fans across the country who want to see more of Robbie Avila.