The Arizona Wildcats continued their strong start to start the 2025-26 season, improving to 11-0 following their 68-45 win against San Diego State on Saturday. Arizona is currently ranked the No. 1 team in the country, and following the win, head coach Tommy Lloyd explained why big man Tobe Awaka reminds him of Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, as per Arizona Sports.

“To be honest with you, the only player you can compare him with, with how he impacts the game with effort and toughness is Domas Sabonis,” Tommy Lloyd said. “I know Tobe’s put himself on people’s radars, the force he’s playing with and how much better he’s gotten.”

In Arizona’s win against San Diego State, Tobe Awaka finished with nine points, 15 rebounds and one assists in 22 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-6 from the field. And Tommy Lloyd is familiar with both players, having coached Domantas Sabonis when he was an assistant under Mark Few at Gonzaga.

Awaka is in his second season with Arizona after transferring from Tennessee where he played his first two seasons of college basketball. Now in his senior year, Awaka is putting up some of the best numbers of his career.

He’s appeared in all 11 games so far, including all starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 9.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field and 63.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Arizona has two more non-conference games remaining against Bethune Cookman and South Dakota State before beginning Big 12 Conference play against Utah on Jan. 3. Aside from Awaka, freshman Koa Peat has been another major impact player for the Wildcats.