The Arizona State Sun Devils came into their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday looking to avoid a losing streak after their loss to UCLA this past week. They were unable to do as they fell to the Beavers, 78-75. The win shot Oregon State up over .500 at 7-6, and the loss dropped the Sun Devils to 9-4. Following the game, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley spoke about the disappointment from the team following the loss, as per Blake Niemann of FOX10 Phoenix.

“It’s awful because no one thought anything of us. Maybe we’ll win a handful of games this year, six games, whatever,” Hurley said. “We were in a really good position to get double figure wins here heading into conference play and fell short. That’s where the biggest disappointment is. But overall we’ve had a pretty solid non-conference with the wins we’ve had. But this game hurts, and it’s one that we were winning and had control of, and didn’t make the necessary plays to close it out.”

Arizona State had the lead against Oregon State at the half, 40-38, but were outscored by the Beavers, 40-30 in the second half leading to the loss. The Sun Devils do not play again until Jan. 3 when they begin Big 12 Conference play against Colorado.

Article Continues Below

This is Bobby Hurley’s 11th season at helm as head coach of Arizona State. Last season, the Sun Devils finished with an overall record of 13-20 and 4-16 in Big 12 play. They lost in the opening round of the College Basketball Crown.

During Hurley’s time at Arizona State, he’s led the program to three NCAA Tournament appearances. However, the team has missed the tournament in two consecutive seasons now.