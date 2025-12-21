The BYU basketball team has a unique player on their roster this season. Former NBA G League player Abdullah Ahmed is on the Cougars team, and looking to see the floor. Ahmed is set to make his BYU basketball debut quite soon.

“BYU’s Abdullah Ahmed, a former G League center, will make his debut with the Cougars on Monday, he told On3,” basketball reporter Joe Tipton posted to X, formerly Twitter. “The 6-foot-10 big man says he’s been given three years of eligibility from the NCAA.”

The NCAA is now allowing players with G league experience to play NCAA basketball. Ahmed is a 6-foot-10 center who will share time on the floor with other Cougars stars, including true freshman AJ Dybantsa.

Ahmed will make his debut with the squad in a Monday game against Eastern Washington.

BYU basketball is hoping for a deep NCAA tournament run this season

Dybantsa is a highly-touted player who is expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. Many analysts believe the forward could be the top pick of the draft. This season, Dybantsa is averaging 22 points a game and close to seven rebounds.

Ahmed is expected to help BYU on the glass. He was praised by BYU's coaching staff when he committed to the Cougars.

”We love his defensive mindset, his ability to run the floor and the energy he plays with around the basket. He’s going to help anchor our defense, finish plays at the rim and give us a real presence in the paint, along with skill that fits in great with our style of play,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said in a statement when Ahmed committed.

The goal for the Cougars is to not only make the NCAA tournament this season, but to win games and advance. The school put a lot of investment into NIL, in order to get a player of Dybantsa's caliber. Time will tell if BYU basketball can compete for a national championship with the star.