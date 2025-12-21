Kansas basketball is 9-3 on the season, even while dealing with injuries to top player Darryn Peterson. They are preparing to play against Davidson on Monday, but will be without one of their assistant coaches. According to a statement provided by Bill Self, via Andy Katz of Turner Sports, Kansas has suspended assistant coach Joe Dooley for three weeks following a DUI arrest.

“We are aware Assistant Coach Joe Dooley was arrested for driving under the influence. Joe exercised poor judgment and will be suspended for three weeks effective immediately. Joe is remorseful, apologetic and accepts the consequences of his actions,” read the statement from Self.

Lawrence police arrested Dooley on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to stop at an accident, according to Dougle County Jail logs.

Dooley is in his second stint as an assistant under Self. After serving as the head coach at East Carolina from 1995 to 1999, he returned to the assistant ranks and ultimately ended up at Kansas from 2003 to 2013. After his stint with Kansas ended, he joined Florida Gulf Coast as the head coach. He was great at Florida Gulf Coast, going 114-58, and making the NCAA Tournament twice. This would lead him back to East Carolina for the 2018-19 season. He would coach at the school through 2021-2022, going 101-119 before being fired again by the school.

This led Dooley back to Kansas, starting in the 2024-2025 season. Booking logs show that Dooley was taken into custody at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night. He was released early on Sunday morning on a low-level bond.

Dooley will be suspended til the January 13th fixture at home against Iowa State. He will miss games against Davidson, UCF, TCU, and West Virginia in the meantime.