With their backs against the wall, Marcus Smart needed to find a way that would keep the Boston Celtics in high spirits despite being down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in this year’s Western Conference Finals.

The Celtics were at their lowest point, and Smart said that the team was “confused and frustrated.” That’s when the team decided to group together at Topgolf Miami to regroup emotionally and hopefully get some energy back if they wanted to mount a comeback.

From ECF, reporting on #Celtics: After Game 3 and down 0-3, Marcus Smart told me the team was confused and frustrated. He credited a team event at Topgolf Miami, where he said it was just the guys, “whole team coming together to release the negative energy and get the chemistry… — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) May 27, 2023

It certainly worked. The Celtics went on to win Games 4 and 5, leaving the Heat a little flustered and trying to play with a little more desperation this Game 6.

The message Marcus Smart had for the team was to “trust each other, believe in each other.” “If we’re gonna do something special and try this comeback- we’re gonna have to believe in each other,” per Ros Gold-Onwude.

The Celtics are hoping that their secret weapon at Topgolf will help them to win Game 6 and tie the series 3-3.