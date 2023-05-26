The Miami Heat did not have much to go their way in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics opened up the game on a 23-7 run, and they did not look back from there. Boston once again enjoyed much success from beyond the arc, knocking down 15-plus 3-point shots for the second straight game. The Celtics also took advantage of 16 turnovers from the Heat for an astounding 27 points.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 70 percent shooting in 28 minutes off the bench in Game 5. He also chipped in with nine assists in the contest.

Robinson noted during his postgame press conference that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra made clear to the team after the game that he does not want them to “forget” about this loss.

“Just to really not forget this,” Robinson said. “Shift our focus to Saturday, but let this sting.

“Let this carry with us, and do what it takes to just maintain that edge that we play our best with.”

Robinson sees that the Celtics have made a few adjustments in the last two contests that have paid off for them.

“Yeah, they are playing faster, for sure,” Robinson said on Thursday. “Shooting more threes, which is a little bit more their identity that they have kind of had throughout the season. We are not surprised by that. Kind of knew that’s what it was going to be. Just got to make it difficult and continue to make it hard. They are a good team, talented players.

“We have got some guys as well, so just continue to make it difficult. … They are a good team. They can do it on both ends. They have done it on both ends all year. But we are a good team. I don’t want to say we were surprised by it, but they raised their level, and we’ve got to adjust. We’ve got to raise ours as well.”

In the big picture, the Celtics boast a 7-1 record in elimination games dating back to last year’s playoffs.

Game 6 of this season’s Eastern Conference Finals is set for Saturday from the Kaseya Center.