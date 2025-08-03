Oregon football swooped up the top cornerback of 2026 to kick off August. Plus hand Dan Lanning a brand new massive college football recruiting win. This time over the likes of Michigan and Texas.

Davon Benjamin of Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, California is Eugene bound. The nation's most coveted CB again spurned the Wolverines and Longhorns for Oregon. Benjamin announced his decision live via On3/Rivals Saturday evening.

The 6-foot, 187-pound CB even placed North Carolina on his short list. Bill Belichick comes close to securing a new massive recruiting coup. But Lanning and the Ducks manage to win out in the end.

Lanning has created new momentum on the trail. Five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones verbally committed to Oregon to close out July. Jones' decision additionally makes up for losing past five-star pledge Richard Wesley over the spring. Four-star WR/DB Jalen Lott is another big recruiting win for Oregon from July.

How Oregon, Dan Lanning nabbed No. 1 CB

Benjamin previously told Adam Gorney of On3/Rivals that he felt the love from the Oregon staff during a recent trip. For his official visit.

“The OV was great. Everybody showed love,” Benjamin said. “There were a lot of fun activities and it was good to pick everybody’s brain about football and what they have coming up and strategies about how they plan to use me in their defense.”

Benjamin hands Lanning and Oregon a new five-star addition — as the talented ball-hawk earned the highest ranking from 247Sports composite. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins called Benjamin “the most versatile defensive back out west.”

The '26 CB returns to a loaded roster featuring notable high-profile recruits. Oaks Christian produced five-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe for the 2025 class. Now four-star Joseph Peko leads the defensive trenches. Peko is currently down to Colorado and North Carolina for his future CFB decision. USC running back commit Deshonne Redeaux leads the offense.