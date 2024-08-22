The MLB season still has over a month left before the postseason begins. The Seattle Mariners are at .500 with a 64-64 record entering Thursday, just five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

However, the Mariners are expected to move on from Scott Servais, per Ken Rosenthal and Marc Craig of The Athletic.

‘The Seattle Mariners’ stunning collapse has prompted a change in leadership, with the club expected to replace manager Scott Servais with Dan Wilson, sources briefed on the Mariners’ plans told The Athletic. The official announcement is expected on Thursday.'

The Mariners are 7.5 games back of a Wild Card spot but are technically still within striking distance of the Astros in the AL West race, so it's a surprising move by the organization. The report states that Dan Wilson will replace Servais, even though he has no experience on a big league staff but does have ties with the Mariners.

Scott Servais' run with the Mariners comes to an end

Scott Servais was in his ninth season as the manager for the Mariners. He compiled a 680-642 record with a trip to the postseason in 2022, which ended in an ALDS loss to the Astros. Earlier this season, the Mariners had a comfortable lead atop the AL West before falling and dropping below the Astros.

The team's recent skid has not been pretty. They have lost eight of the last nine games and are 7-11 in the month of August. The Mariners did add talent at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Randy Arozarena in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and also Toronto Blue Jays slugger Justin Turner, as well as some others.

However, the results have not panned out on the field, and Servais is set to be let go in a shocking move. The Mariners begin a six-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants on Friday with the Rays coming to town after that.