The Seattle Mariners are reportedly acquiring Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Turner, 39, is a two-time All-Star who will provide veteran offensive prowess for a Seattle lineup that has struggled in 2024. The Mariners are sending outfielder RJ Schreck to the Blue Jays in return, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Seattle will also reportedly take on the remainder of Turner's contract ($6.7 million), per Kramer.

Turner can play multiple positions in the infield. He is a right-handed hitter who offers a respectable amount of power. Turner is not the same player he once was, but he's still a threat at the plate. He is currently slashing .254/.349/.371/.720 across 89 games played during the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have endured frustrations from an offensive standpoint. Nevertheless, Seattle is tied for the American League West division lead as of this story's writing.

The Mariners already addressed their offensive woes by acquiring Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Arozarena will boost the offense but Seattle still clearly needed more help, especially with Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford battling injuries.

What Justin Turner brings to Mariners

In all reality, the Mariners should probably still trade for a couple more hitters. But the Turner acquisition should not be overlooked.

Turner is a veteran hitter who knows how to deal with the ups and downs of a big league season. It would not be surprising to see him positively impact other Seattle hitters.

Turner established himself as a star with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He emerged as a leader for the organization as well, a role he has displayed willingness to accept.

The Mariners will continue to be a ball club worth closely watching as they attempt to add more offensive contributors before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.