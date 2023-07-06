Well, Marjorie Taylor Greene has said things that are racist, antisemitic, transphobic, conspiracy-fueled and she spews out misinformation like it's oxygen, but the straw that broke the camel's back appears to be calling fellow far right fringe United States congresswoman Lauren Boebert a “little b—-.” The words might be not suitable for work, but Greene apparently deemed them suitable to use on the House floor last month, which seems about right for the current state of the Republican party.

Now a member of the House Freedom Caucus, the Trump-loving, far right fringe group in Congress, has confirmed to Politico that the ultra-conservative group has voted to kick out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her behavior.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done,” said Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), in one of the biggest understatements in recorded history.

Harris didn't disclose how he voted (because that would require a modicum of a backbone), but he did refer to the decision to remove her as “an appropriate action.” When reporters followed up if that meant Greene has been formally removed, Harris noted he is on the group’s board and said, “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

Details of Greene and Boebert's recent shouting spree on the House floor were leaked to reporters, so it was no surprise why Greene was removed.

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris said on Thursday, apparently a reference to the “little b—-” comment.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think the straw that broke the camel's back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” he added.

This is the first time that the House Freedom Caucus is formally removing a member from its group, although Harris unhelpfully and oxymoronically noted that there was “one other member a couple of years ago, who we probably would have asked to leave, but we just decided not to.”

Harris further stated on Thursday that after the Greene vote there were no other remaining “large divisions.”

“This wasn’t even a speed bump,” Harris added.

Good to know that even if the deadly and treasonous U.S. Capitol Riot of January 6th didn't tug at the Republican Party's conscience enough to vote the culprit out of office, a member of one of their caucuses calling another member a bad word is at least grounds for a symbolic censure.